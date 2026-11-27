Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

I became somewhat acquainted with the Larry Miller Family in 2002. My family had always been a family of softball players, and we knew of Larry Miller’s love of the game because of the teams he built in the 80s and 90s. A world championship was being held in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and my 3 sons were playing together on a team that was invited to participate in the tourney. After much discussion, my husband and I decided to travel to Wisconsin. After a week of softball games, we headed home. We went to the front desk to pay our bill, only to be told the Miller team’s representative had already paid it. We were shocked and grateful.

As our family continued to be part of the softball and baseball world, we became aware of the amazing amount of investment the Miller family had made in beautiful parks, the Cottonwood Complex, the Valley Complex, etc. One year my granddaughter’s Lehi High School softball team was to play West High School. We pulled into the busy urban area of Salt Lake City, not expecting to find, amid high-rises and commercial buildings, a beautiful, state-of-the-art softball complex. Larry Miller financed the field. I was so impressed then and continue to be amazed.

When my grandson played baseball, he was scheduled to compete in a league playing at BYU. We walked into the stadium and, again, were impressed by the facility’s beauty: comfortable spectator seating, top-of-the-line lighting and a field second to none. It was named the Larry Miller Baseball Complex. Right next to the baseball facility was BYU’s softball complex, again, another investment made by the Miller family.

As a reporter for the Lehi Free Press, I was invited to the ribbon-cutting at the new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi. The Miller family donated $ 50 million to begin building this much-needed facility in our area. I was again struck by Gail and her family’s generosity and commitment to kids. Anyone who has had children needing medical care knows the value of Primary Children’s Hospital. Having one in our community was such a blessing, due in part to the commitment and generosity of the Larry and Gail Miller family.

These are only my personal experiences of Gail and her family. I also know this is just a snapshot of the good this family has done for not just thousands, but probably millions of Utahns. They find needs and, in a very low-key way, they fill them. I remember meeting Larry once and was so impressed by his down-to-earth demeanor and love for his fellow Utahns. His influence has changed lives in so many different arenas. He and Gail are models for what so many aspire to be: kind, generous and genuinely committed to making life better for everyone. Gail is one of my heroes, and I hope she knows what a difference she has made in so many lives, including mine.