Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Renovate and reuse.

That’s what council members Rachel Freeman and James Harrison hope to do to ease crowding at the Lehi Justice Court and Fire Station 81.

“Council member Freeman had this idea back before we were sworn in,” said Harrison. “We met with the fire chief and Judge Cummings at the time and realized that the state of that whole building was pretty dire. We don’t have room for our firefighters to sleep, and the whole court is just getting busier.”

Harrison says the Lehi Civic Center master plan calls for a new justice court to accommodate the court’s growing needs.

“Rachel really was the one who asked if we could renovate the old city council chambers into a space for the justice court,” said Harrison.

That question prompted the city to review the building’s structure, and the council requested a feasibility study.

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“It took a few months to complete the evaluation,” said Freeman. “There are security needs and other things like that that the justice court has, as well as we do have some city employees who are still located in the old building. The study came back and said it would work. I think it’s fantastic to say we could save millions of potential taxpayer dollars by avoiding building a new building and instead spend a fraction of that retrofitting a building we already have.”

The city’s human resources, information technology and engineering departments are still located in the old building. Still, Freeman says the city’s facilities manager has looked at the space and says that between some space in the new civic building and the old building there would be adequate space for staff.

“We looked at different options,” said Freeman. “One option was to surrender the court to Utah County. Another option we looked at was leasing some space, but I feel like this is the best option at this time,” said Freeman.

The Lehi Justice Court is a municipal court handling local traffic citations, small claims cases, and Class B and C misdemeanors.

If the court moves to the old city hall, the next step is to determine if Fire Station 81 could expand into the old justice court space.

“If money were not an issue, then rebuilding the fire station would be ideal,” said Harrison. “But at the end of the day, we only have so much money to spend, and a renovation and expansion will cost far less than building a new fire station.”

The city council will continue discussing options as it heads into budget talks this spring.