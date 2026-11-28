Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Members of Alpine School District’s community outreach team are organizing a holiday Giving Night to provide clothing, toys and other assistance to families in the Lehi and American Fork communities who may need extra help this Christmas season.

The free event will be held Friday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at American Fork Junior High. Families and students are invited to attend for an evening of holiday activities, community resources and giveaways.

Jessica Stauffer, Alpine School District Community Outreach Team Lead Coordinator, serving schools in the Lehi High School cluster, said the event was created to help reach families who may not otherwise receive holiday assistance.

“We know that there are a lot of families that are in need this year with the current economic challenges,” Stauffer said. “We work with our school-based therapist to help refer families to United Way for Sub for Santa, but we know that we aren’t able to reach all those who might need the assistance, and this is why we wanted to create a Giving Night.”

Stauffer and Darla Carlton, a community outreach liaison serving schools in the American Fork High School cluster, began planning the event as an additional way to help families during the holidays.

The event will connect families from the school communities with free clothing and toy giveaways, a visit with Santa, a wrapping station, pizza, activities for children and parents, and tables featuring community resources.

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Stauffer said the goal is to provide another avenue for families to access holiday support while bringing the community together.

“This will be the first Giving Night that our outreach team will be hosting, and we hope that it will be a success and that we can make this event become a tradition,” she said.

To make the event possible, the outreach team is collecting new and gently used clothing and toys for children, teens and adults. Clothing donations should be clean, and gently used clothing should be washed before being donated. The team is especially seeking coats, snow pants, snow boots, shoes, socks, gloves, beanies and other winter clothing. Socks and undergarments must be new.

Toy donations may include board games, dolls, action figures, building blocks, art supplies, sports equipment and other toys appropriate for a range of ages.

Donations will be accepted Nov. 23 through Dec. 10 during school hours at Greenwood Elementary, American Fork Junior High, American Fork High School, or Lehi High School.

Community members can also contribute financially through the Alpine School District Foundation. Monetary donations will help the team purchase clothing and toys for the event. An Amazon wishlist is also available for those who would prefer to purchase items directly for delivery to American Fork Junior High.

“We hope to have many donations, and that many families who need this extra little help attend,” Stauffer said.

The Holiday Giving Night is open to all students and their families. Organizers hope the combination of practical assistance, community resources and holiday activities will make the evening an opportunity for families to connect and celebrate.