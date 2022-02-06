How to improve your shooting with a Kydex holster

A Kydex holster is a popular choice among firearm owners for many reasons, but they often get a bad rep from shooters because of their rigid build. This causes some people to shy away from the ShapeShift or Kydex holsters and opts for more traditional leather options, which is unfortunate because Kydex holsters have a unique set of benefits over the competition.

Kydex vs Leather Holsters: The Benefits

Many people who do not own a ShapeShift holster will argue that leather holsters are superior in comfort and ease of use. While this used to be true back in ancient times when leather was the only option available, it’s not so much the case anymore – especially with ShapeShift coming out with new ShapeShift Modular Holsters. ShapeShift holsters are adjustable, come with a full suite of customizable options, and have less bulk around the firearm than other leather holster styles.

These are just a few of ShapeShift holsters’ benefits over traditional leather holsters. The ShapeShift is also adjustable, comes with tons of different options, and has significantly less bulk around the firearm than other leather holster styles.

Adjust to Fit Your Body Shape

One thing that makes ShapeShift Kydex Holsters stand out is their customizability. ShapeShift offers adjustable retention, customizable cant angle (carry angle), adjustable ride height, and even interchangeable shells for use with different firearms. You can adjust all of these specifications to make each holster perfectly fit your needs.

For example, if you are someone who prefers high-ride carry but has trouble concealing at certain angles due to body shape or dress code requirements, ShapeShift makes it easy to adjust your ride height and carry angle.

How to practice with your Kydex holster for better accuracy and faster draw times

A common problem shared among users of Kydex holsters is the draw stroke. ShapeShift has a great video on practicing your draw for better accuracy and faster draws, which you can find here. This video provides some helpful practice drills that will improve overall marksmanship (Accuracy) and help with speedier draw times.

Minimal Bulk for Quicker Draw Times

Another benefit of ShapeShift Kydex Holsters is the minimal bulk around the firearm for faster draw times. Leather holsters can be bulky enough to interfere with a quick, clean draw stroke. If you find yourself having trouble drawing your firearm from specific leather holsters because of their thicker exterior, ShapeShift may be a good option for you as Kydex allows for less bulk around the gun – which means faster access and greater ease-of-use during an emergency.

Conceal Your Firearm Easier ShapeShift Modular Holster shells are significantly thinner than comparable leather holster options, which has the added benefit of making the ShapeShift holster more concealable than other leather holster styles. For example, suppose you’re someone who prefers high-ride carry but has trouble concealing at certain angles due to body shape or dress code requirements. In that case, ShapeShift makes it easy to adjust your ride height and carry angle with modular shells that fit more comfortably around the waistline for better concealment.

Tips on concealed carry with a Kydex holster

If you’re going to carry a Kydex holster, ShapeShift has a few tips on ensuring the best concealment – especially if you’re struggling with concealing your ShapeShift Modular Holster.

One thing that makes ShapeShift Kydex Holsters stand out is their customizability. ShapeShift offers adjustable retention, customizable cant angle (carry angle), adjustable ride height, and even interchangeable shells for use with different firearms. You can adjust all of these specifications to make each holster perfectly fit your needs.

For example, if you are someone who prefers high-ride carry but has trouble concealing at certain angles due to body shape or dress code requirements, ShapeShift makes it easy to adjust your ride height and carry

FAQs about Kydex holsters

What’s the difference between ShapeShift and ShapeShift Core?

The ShapeShift is ShapeShift’s flagship holster, a fully modular Kydex holster system. The ShapeShift Core is a more basic version of the ShapeShift that uses a fixed belt attachment clip instead of a modular base system. Both holsters carry M&P pistols well, but if you’d prefer something with a belt-attachment clip only, the ShapeShift Core may be for you!

Can I change out shells to fit different firearms?

Yes! All ShapeShfit Modular Holster shells are interchangeable, so it’s easy to switch them out if need be. For example, most people who own an M&P 9mm or .40S&W pistol will also want a ShapeShift shell for each of these handguns. However, if you have both an M&P 9mm and .40S&W gun and would prefer only to purchase one ShapeShift shell, you can always purchase additional shells later.

Is it hard to practice with a Kydex holster?

It’s much easier than practicing with leather holsters! Because you can adjust your ride height and cant angle so quickly, you can practice drawing from practically any position – standing, sitting, prone, etc. For example, ShapeShift Holster Shells are adjustable in 1/4″ increments. Hence, if you’re having trouble finding the correct draw depth when practicing your draw strokes or during competition shooting drills, adjusting your holster shell’s cant angle is a quick, easy solution.

What are the benefits of ShapeShift for competition shooters?

ShapeShift Modular Holster shells adjust in 1/4″ increments on both the carry height and the cant (or tilt) angle so you can practice practically any draw stroke position or shooting drill. If you’re having trouble finding the correct draw depth when practicing your draw strokes or during competition shooting drills, ShapeShift makes it easy to find an optimal draw depth with a straightforward adjustment. ShapeShift is the only Kydex holster on the market that adjusts in incremental measurements on both height and cant angles – making it ideal for competitive shooters who need more versatility than other holsters allow.

Is it hard to conceal with ShapeShift?

ShapeShift Modular Holster shells are significantly thinner than comparable leather holster options, which has the added benefit of making ShapeShift holsters easier to conceal. For example, suppose you’re someone who prefers high-ride carry but has trouble hiding at certain angles due to body shape or dress code requirements. In that case, ShapeShift makes it easy to adjust your ride height and carry angle with modular shells that fit more comfortably around the waistline for better concealment.

What is a Kydex holster, and why should I use one?

A Kydex holster is a rigid shell made from thin sheet layers of durable thermoplastic material.

Kydex is popularly used in firearms holsters because it’s exceptionally resistant to heat, cold, moisture, and ultraviolet light – all factors which can damage fragile leather holsters over time.

One of the benefits of Kydex is that it won’t stretch or wear out as leather does. ShapeShift Gear’s ShapeShift Modular Holster Systems are made from high-quality Kydex (0.093″ thick) on the outside for an exceptional holster shell life at little added weight to your pistol.

How do I adjust my Kydex holster for maximum comfort and shooting performance? Once you’ve selected your ShapeShift Shell size (see FAQs #5), be sure to watch our ShapeShift YouTube video on ‘How To Adjust Your ShapeShift Modular Holster System’ to make a few quick adjustments to your ShapeShift Modular Holster for maximum comfort and shooting performance. ShapeShift holster shells should be worn with the clip (or loops) on top of the beltline (not below) so that when you draw your pistol, the ShapeShift shell lifts away from your body naturally without resistance or digging, which makes re-holstering a breeze.

Is it comfortable carrying a Kydex holster every day?

ShapeShift Modular Shells are designed to be very thin – approximately 0.093″ thick, which is roughly the same thickness as two credit cards – so they’re lightweight and won’t add significant bulk or weight to your EDC firearm. In addition, no ShapeShift’s Kydex holsters have any sharp edges where the clip meets the holster body, so many ShapeShift users will even forget they’re carrying a gun and holster until it is’s time to draw. ShapeShift Modular Shells are also very durable, with no exposed rivets or seams on any part of the shell, making them easy to clean.

Can I wear ShapeShift in the shower?

Absolutely! All ShapeShift modular shells are completely water-resistant – even when worn directly against your skin. So if you need to clean your ShapeShift Shell, spray isopropyl alcohol 90% + on a towel and wipe down your ShapeShift Kydex holster without any worry over ruining it – it’ll survive the washer & dryer too!