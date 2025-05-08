Duff Shelley Mower and Cycle sells historic dealership after 69 years

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

For 69 years, Duff Shelley Mower and Cycle has been a staple in the American Fork community. It has been a gathering place, a space to connect over hobbies and, most importantly, one where friendships are made. After decades of service, Duff Shelley and his sons, Mike and Dave, are all retiring and selling the business.

The business originally started in 1956 with a then 27-year-old Duff trying to stay afloat out of his parent’s two-car garage. At the time, he also worked full-time at the steel mill.

“I wanted something to do and some way to make money. I needed to help pay my house off because I didn’t want to lose it during a depression,” Duff explained.

Duff learned everything he could about the mowers: attending service schools, buying machines to fix them, and ensuring he stocked the highest-quality mowers around. With his growing popularity, Duff decided to buy the property next door and officially open the shop.

Years later, Duff’s sons, Mike and Dave, joined the family business.

“He used to make me come to the shop on Saturdays. After our football games, our friends would go play and I had to work, even though there wasn’t anything for me to do,” Mike said. “But he was teaching me how to work. Then, after high school, I started working full-time.”

Advertisement

As the younger son, Dave’s story looked a bit different. After high school, he decided he wanted to join the family business with his dad and brother.

After the lawn mowers, the Shelleys expanded into “tote-gotes,” trail scooters that they learned how to make and fix. The scooters opened up an avenue for them to get a Kawasaki dealership license for the business. After buying five motorcycles and securing the license, Duff’s shop became a mecca for motorcycles and lawn mowers alike.

Through their work in the business, the Shelleys have created numerous connections in and around AF.

“Being in business for so long, Dad especially has met lots of people. If we don’t know who they are, he knows who they are, as well as their parents and grandparents,” Dave said. “We have always had repeat customers over the years. When you’ve been in business for so long, they want to come back and buy from where their parents bought.”

Duff added, “We have always tried to be fair with people and go the extra mile.”

With their ages at 57, 71 and 96, the Shelleys have decided that it is time to retire and sell the business. While the sale will give the men more free time, it also comes with a bittersweet undertone.

“Dad grew up a block away from where the business is now. He remembers when the road in front of the shop was a dirt road and the train tracks went through there. He has seen it change from a dirt road to a super busy street. The little street has changed so much,” Mike said.

As one of the final pioneer businesses in American Fork, Duff Shelley’s closing represents the changing environment of the city.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of the end of an era that Duff Shelley’s is closing. Most people have known him for years and years. He is one of the last of the old-timers,” Mike said.

The business has been sold to Motor United, who will continue to sell power sport equipment. The Shelleys will all be retired and no longer working at the store.

“We are grateful to the community for supporting us all these years,” Mike said. “We are thankful for the employees that have been so loyal and become part of the family.”