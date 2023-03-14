OBITUARY: Bret Ray Hutchings

Bret Ray Hutchings passed away on March 10th, 2023, at his home after a long, valiant battle with cancer. He was born to Harold and Marie Hutchings on November 15, 1958, in Lehi, Utah.

Bret grew up in Lehi and worked with his mom and dad at Hutch’s TV & Appliance. He also spent a lot of time with his grandfather at the John Hutchings Museum. He was very active in the scouting program and was proud to achieve the rank of an Eagle Scout.

Bret served in the Norway, Oslo mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1978-1980, where he loved the people, culture, and language. He went back thirty years later and was still able to speak Norwegian fluently.

Bret joined the Utah National Guard between his junior and senior years in high school. While on his mission, he decided to attend the military officer’s candidate school (OCS). He graduated from OCS in 1982 and was commissioned as an officer. He served in several Combat Engineer units, including Springville, Lehi, American Fork and Tooele. He was the S1 Officer when the 1457th was activated to support Desert Storm. He retired while serving at Utah National Guard State headquarters after 22 years of service with the rank of Major.

Bret followed in his father’s footsteps and worked at Lehi Fire Department. He was a firefighter, EMT, Investigator, and Assistant Fire Chief during his 32 years of service with the Lehi Fire Department. He loved being a firefighter and considered it one of his greatest joys and thought of the whole department as his extended family. In April of 2022, he was honored to be awarded the Lehi Fire Department Heritage Award.

Bret met his sweetheart Janys in January of 1981 and immediately knew she was the one he wanted to spend forever with. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 28, 1981. They are the proud parents of four children: Erika Woodruff (David), Travis Hutchings (Jessie), Trent Hutchings, Leslie Hutchings,and four grandsons. Bret and Janys loved to travel with their family and explore new places. Their motto was “work hard as a family and play hard as a family.”

Bret took over the family business—Hutch’s TV & Appliances in 1980 –after his return from Norway. He loved working with people and helping them find the right products to improve their lives. He enjoyed meeting new people and became instant friends with everyone he met. There are many times he’d strike up a conversation with strangers and leave with dinner plans. For several years, Bret served on the Whirlpool National Service Board and the BrandSource Rocky Mountain Region Board. Bret loved serving his community, traveling the world, watching TV, building and working with wood and gardening. He loved playing hide-and-seek, backgammon, Lincoln logs, and with his trains with his children and grandchildren.

Bret is survived by his loving wife Janys, children and grandchildren, his loyal dalmatian, Major, and many grand-dogs. His sisters, Galynn, Kathleen (Alan), Esther (Kent), his brother Jim (Karla), as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was greeted on the other side by his father, mother, brother Bill, father and mother-in-law Arthur and Leah Critchfield, as well as several pets he loved throughout his life.

A viewing will be held on March Friday 17th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary,118 East Main Street, Lehi, UT 84043.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 18th at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,200 N Center Street, Lehi, Utah. 84043, with a viewing before from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.