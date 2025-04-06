Lehi Police K9 team wins awards at K9 trial in Las Vegas

Lehi City Police Department’s four-footed competitors, and their handlers showed their mettle in March during the 33rd Annual Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K-9 Trials. Officer Eldredge and K9 Rocco and Officer Rudolph with K9 Abel competed in multiple categories at the national competition.

There were 48 different K9 teams that showcased their skills, representing law enforcement on a national level in obedience, obstacles and scenario challenges. Lehi’s dynamic duo Officer Eldredge and K9 Rocco were awarded 5th Place in Open Area Search and 2nd Place in Building Searches.

“I was nervous before the competition but tried to not show my nerves to Rocco. However, Rocco wasn’t nervous he is always excited to go to work and he had a great time, he was definitely smiling and loved every bit of the competition,” said Officer Eldredge. “There were teams from all over the country that are dedicated K9 units that respond to patrol calls. To have the opportunity to compete and be on the same level of competition as those teams felt awesome.”

Officer Eldredge and Rocco put in many hours of training to maintain the skill level that was acquired during the respective K9 training class.

“We put in many hours of training. We train every day at work and one day a week is designated as a full day of training,” said Officer Eldredge. “To prepare for the competition we had to really buckle down on the training so we could focus on the various skills to be showcased.”

Officer Eldredge and Rocco are trained in Narcotics and K9patrol. They assist law enforcement officers with various tasksincluding tracking and locating individuals such as those who have fled a crime scene or are missing; searching for evidencesuch as weapons, drugs, or other items; detecting illicit substances such as drugs or explosives; and deter criminals and protect officers and the public from harm.

“We work with all K-9 units locally and we train weekly together,” said Officer Eldredge.

The In-Service Training K9 program at Peace Office Standards and Training (POST) provides training and POST certification for Patrol, Narcotics, Cadaver, Explosives, SWAT, Search/Rescue, or Tracking/Trailing Dogs. Training and certification standards are Reality -Based.

“The K-9 program was hands on learning. Both the handler and K9 go to the POST Academy to train together. They have instructors that are POST certified instructors and they teach officers to be trainers. The K9s and officers train and learn at the same,” said Officer Eldredge. “They really prepare handlers and K9s in all necessary skills.”

Rocco is four years old and an asset to the Lehi PoliceDepartment. Officer Eldredge was able to begin working with Rocco when he turned three. “We were certified in narcotics and one year later we trained for patrol and obedience,” said Officer Eldredge.

He added, “It is important that the handlers build a strong bond with the dog. That way when you ask the dog to go over a hurdle, they trust you. Trust is important in obedience. A good police dog has to want to go to work. Rocco loves to go to work, he just paces when he is in his kennel.

“Handlers put in many hours to make sure that their K9 partners are ready to perform each shift, and not just during competitions.”

It has been several years since Lehi Police Department has senta K9 team to the national competition. “This was the first time in a long time that Lehi has competed (perhaps 10 years) as a K-9 team and this year there were two teams representing Lehi Police,” said Officer Eldredge.

According to Officer Eldredge, “when Rocco is on scene, it results in a peaceful arrest and no suspects or officers are harmed. That is how he provides a great service.”

Officer Eldredge is grateful to offer this service to the Lehi community. He feels “very supported.”

“I am grateful to the community and for Rocco. He performed really well in Las Vegas and I appreciated the opportunity to go to the trials because the competition setting made us a better team and it allowed us to return home and be stronger when serving the community,” said Officer Eldredge.

He added, “Rocco was cuddled after the competition and all the way back to Lehi.”