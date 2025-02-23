A look into Lehi’s aggressive fire safety strategies

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

In the face of unprecedented growth, Lehi City has significantly transformed its emergency response capabilities over the past decade, with measurable improvements in response times, service delivery, and cost savings for residents.

“After opening station 84, our average response time dropped from 12 minutes to just over four minutes in that service area,” reported Fire Chief Jeremy Craft, highlighting the impact of the city’s newest fire station which opened last fall. Station 84, on Lehi’s west side, is the second station constructed in the past decade, addressing challenges posed by rapid population growth and increasing traffic congestion.

The department’s modernization extends beyond new facilities. “When we look at equipment upgrades, we always have our mission in mind. The mission is to serve the community,” Craft said. Recent improvements include new apparatus, updated Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) systems, and enhanced extrication equipment.

Lehi Fire’s infrastructure maintenance follows a rigorous schedule, with particular attention to fire hydrant readiness. “We currently test each hydrant in the city annually,” said Craft. However, he noted that during drought conditions, testing protocols may be modified to conserve water while maintaining safety standards. “The only change we have made since 2015 during drought years is that we will test as many as the water will allow,” Craft explained.

These systematic improvements have led to a significantachievement in the City’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating. “Our ISO rating dropped from 3 to 2 in the last five years,” Craft noted. The ISO rating, which ranges from 1 to 10 with 1 being the best, is used by insurance companies to help establish premiums for fire insurance. Generally, the better the rating, the lower the premium costs for property owners. This improved rating, achieved by only a select number of fire departments nationwide, translates to potential savings on fire insurance premiums for Lehi residents and businesses.

A key component of the city’s emergency response system is its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), composed of volunteer residents who undergo specialized training to assist during disasters and emergencies. “We have developed a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness, offering various drills and meetings to address the needs of our growing population,” said Scott DaBell, Lehi’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

CERT volunteers, who train regularly throughout the year, serve as a crucial bridge between professional emergency responders and the community. The program provides volunteers with training in disaster medical operations, fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster psychology. “A cornerstone of this initiative is the Community Emergency Response Team program, which educates individuals about disaster preparedness and response,” said DaBell.

CERT members have proven their value in real-world situations. Beyond regular training exercises, these volunteers have actively participated in flood prevention efforts through sandbagging operations, and they have conducted search and rescue operations, including recently helping locate a lost child. The program has also supported various city departments during emergency situations, demonstrating the practical value of having trained community volunteers ready to assist when needed.

Water security during emergencies has been addressed through strategic planning. “We have a portable generator that can be used at various wells or pump stations. This backup power will allow us to pump water to our storage facilities which provide water for use in an emergency or extended power outage,” explained Greg Allred, Lehi City Water Department Manager.

Training capabilities continue to expand within city limits. A training tower established at Station 83 in 2017 provides facilities for rope rescue and hose deployment training. Additional training facilities are planned for Station 84, with designs currently in development.

The department maintains a data-driven approach to service delivery. “This is an ongoing process, we are constantly looking at overall response times in the four response districts,” Craft said. “When we do not achieve an average of 4-6 minutes with 90% of our response, we evaluate if a change is needed.”

Recent developments include “Disasterville,” a simulated disaster event where CERT volunteers and emergency responders work together to test and enhance community response capabilities. These exercises help identify areas for improvement while strengthening the coordination between professional responders and trained volunteers.

“These efforts demonstrate a proactive approach to emergency preparedness, ensuring that both residents and local authorities are equipped to handle various emergencies effectively,” DaBell said. Through these initiatives, Lehi City has adapted its emergency preparedness strategies to meet the evolving needs of its expanding population, fostering a resilient and well-prepared community.

Looking ahead, the city continues to adapt its emergency response strategies to address growth-related challenges, particularly in areas with limited access points. With ongoing evaluation of response metrics and continued investment in infrastructure and training, Lehi’s emergency services evolution represents a comprehensive approach to meeting the demands of a rapidly expanding community.

The improvements in response times, enhanced training facilities, systematic infrastructure maintenance, and improved ISO rating demonstrate Lehi’s commitment to not only protecting its residents and providing them with tangible financial benefits through potential insurance savings. As the city continues to grow, these foundational improvements position the emergency response system to adapt to future challenges while maintaining service standards.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​