Lehi Fire improves rating; residents, businesses may save on insurance

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) audits and rates fire departments across the Country every five years. The score issued to each department reflects how prepared a community is for fires.

During the most recent City Council meeting, Lehi Fire Department Chief Jeremy Craft announced that as of November 1, 2021, the Lehi Fire Department is now rated a 2 on the ISO scale.

“We are super happy to report we have gone from a 3 to a 2, with 1 being the best and 10 being the worse. Only 13% of the state’s full-time departments are a 3 or better. This is really a great feat for us,” said Craft.

The nationally recognized rating assesses the following aspects of each department:

1. The overall fire department health, including training, staffing numbers and maintenance of equipment.

2. Water supply, including the department’s water access, water reserve availability and quantity of hydrants.

3. Emergency communication–evaluating how well a department receives and responds to emergency calls.

4. Community risk reduction, such as extra measures communities offer, such as fire education, prevention andfire investigations.

With the success of the department improving from a 3 to a 2, Chief Craft noted that Lehi residents and businesses may qualify for improved home and fire insurance rates after the new rating.

“Residents can call their insurance companies and ask them to reevaluate their fire insurance based on the new ISO rating. Some insurance companies don’t use it; about 25% of the major carriers [don’t], but it does have potential to save our residents a bit of money, especially our businesses,” said Craft.

Craft concluded the presentation with a commitment to always strive to improve and to progress toward a “1” rating. Salt Lake City is the only city with this rating in Utah.

“Thank you for your support of the fire department. We couldn’t have gotten here without the support [of the City Council]. To get there in just five years has been daunting, but it’s been fun. We appreciate your support,” he added.