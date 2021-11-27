Connect with us

Santa's Back! Parade on Saturday

LPD officers collect cash for Christmas

City holds open house to showcase new General Plan

Opinion: Bridging our Lehi community

Lehi Heritage Day schedule announced

Lehi City embezzlement co-defendant pleads guilty

Lehi Free Press: Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – June 2021

1,795 housing units in master-planned community approved in Micron area

No cannon salutes this year, firework restrictions expanded

City holds open house for Family Park and Mellor-Rhodes park plans

Published

14 hours ago

on

The jolly old elf and his wife are coming to town Saturday, December 4. Lehi’s annual Santa parade will start at 5 p.m. from Lehi High School and travel west through Main Street. Leading the parade will be Mr. and Mrs. Claus carried in Mark Coddington’s horse-drawn wagon.

“It’s a great tradition. I’ve used my wagon for this parade for many years,” said Coddington.

Other parade participants will include the Lehi City Council, the Lehi Youth Council, the Lehi Arts Council and the Silver Band.

The parade will end on 100 West at the Main Street Plaza, or the old State Bank of Lehi site (now the Rippy Literacy Center). Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. The event will feature a tree-lighting ceremony and kids’ photos with Santa.

New to this year’s parade is an invitation for furry friends as well. All leashed, costumed dogs with their owners are invited to be part of the Santa Parade. For those who have a dog and would like to be part of the parade, email mehansen@lehi-ut.gov for details.

“We try to keep the small-town feel with this parade. It’s a great tradition,” said Hansen. All are welcome.

