Intermountain Health breaks ground on Saratoga Springs Cancer Center

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Intermountain Health held its groundbreaking ceremony on April 18 for the new Multi-Specialty Clinic and Cancer Center, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing Saratoga Springs and surrounding communities, as well as the greater northern Utah County.

The new facility, slated to open in Fall 2026, will expand vital health services, including comprehensive cancer care, to an area that has long needed easier access to specialized medical treatment. Once complete, the Intermountain Saratoga Springs Multi-Specialty Clinic and Cancer Center will offer comprehensive care, including OB/GYN services, general surgery consultations, orthopedics and sports medicine, ENT and audiology services, urology, cardiology, pediatrics, gastroenterology and complete oncology care, all within minutes of home for thousands of residents.

“This is truly a special day,” said Jason Wilson, President of American Fork Hospital and leader of the Saratoga Springs campus. “Not very long ago, we broke ground on our two other lovely buildings, the emergency department and surgery center, and celebrated the services they would provide. Now, we’re taking that next step.”

Wilson reflected on the impact the campus has already made. Since opening 18 months ago, the Saratoga Springs Emergency Department has served over 15,000 patients, delivering life-saving care and alleviating suffering for families who previously had to travel long distances for urgent medical attention. The adjacent surgery center has completed over 2,500 procedures during the same period.

“This is a special piece of land,” Wilson said. “Our Saratoga Springs emergency department has already saved lives, literally saved lives. It has reduced pain and human suffering for the people living in this community. And now, with the addition of our new cancer and multi-specialty center, we’re going to do even more.”

For Des Dougherty, Assistant Director of Intermountain’s Oncology Service Line for the Canyons Region, this expansion is incredibly important.

“The care is hard, the treatments are difficult, so bringing cancer care close to home for these patients is incredibly important. Cancer care should be delivered close to home,” Dougherty emphasized. “It’s not just about the treatments, it’s about reducing the burden on patients and their families. Cancer is already hard enough without needing to travel long distances on your worst days. It takes a village, just as caring for patients takes a community—a community like this. Bringing cancer care to this community is just one step closer to us reaching our goal in the fight against cancer. All our caregivers show up every day stronger, meeting the needs of patients and their families in the face of the battles they have.”

Currently, patients in Saratoga Springs often travel to American Fork, Provo, or Utah Valley Hospital for cancer care. Dougherty said the new center will eliminate that need and integrate seamlessly with existing Intermountain cancer programs in Utah County, ensuring continuity of care.

The center will also offer survivorship programs, oncology social work, and Intermountain’s renowned oncology nurse navigation program, which Dougherty described as a “guiding light” for patients navigating a complex and often overwhelming diagnosis.

“Everything we build here is centered around one thing: giving patients the best chance possible. And that means making sure they have access to every expert, every service, every bit of support, right here,” said Dougherty.

Dr. Brandon Barney, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology for Intermountain’s Canyon Region, will personally treat patients at the new Saratoga Springs facility. “I am honored to serve as a medical director for Intermountain Health, but more than that, I’m proud to be a physician who works in Utah County.”

As Saratoga Springs continues to grow, the need for high-quality, accessible health care will grow with it. The leaders at Intermountain Health know that a cancer diagnosis affects not only the individual, but also entire families, and patients deserve the very best care close to home.

“I am excited that we’re gonna build a place of healing, hope and world-class care right here,” said Barney. “Patients here will have access to the same cutting-edge technology that they would get in Salt Lake or at Utah Valley Hospital. Our vision for this clinic is to bring the full strength of Intermountain Cancer Services into a space that builds local and personal healing.”

Barney, who has worked with patients throughout Utah Valley, is proud to serve Saratoga Springs directly. The clinic will offer cutting-edge services, including image-guided radiation therapy, in-office procedures, and personalized radiation planning. In short, every major cancer type will be treatable on-site.

“We’re not just building a clinic. We’re building a lifeline, a place where patients can be seen, supported and surrounded by people who care deeply about their healing,” he said.

He added that what sets Intermountain apart is not only its medical innovation, but the way its teams collaborate. “We work as one team; surgeons, radiologists, oncologists and nurses all contributing to a treatment plan tailored to each patient. That’s how you deliver hope.”

For Laurie Stone, a Saratoga Springs resident and former patient of Dr. Barney, the announcement of a new cancer center close to home brought a wave of emotion.

“About two and a half years ago, I was diagnosed with uterine cancer,” Stone shared at the ceremony. “It took three months to finally have the surgery, and then came the radiation treatments.” Stone and her husband, Scott, recalled traveling back and forth from Saratoga Springs to American Fork and Provo for her care.

“I was still recovering from surgery, still feeling awful, and every trip just took it out of me,” she said. “Having a center here would have made such a difference. And now, it will for so many others.”

Stone praised the compassionate care she received from Dr. Barney and his team. “They didn’t just treat the cancer, they cared about me as a person. They were interested in my healing and in my life.” Now on regular follow-ups and doing well, Stone looks forward to ringing the symbolic cancer-free bell on her five-year anniversary.

Saratoga Springs has experienced significant growth over the past decade. Once a small town on the west side of Utah Lake, it now has more than 45,000 residents, and that number continues to climb. With only limited access to specialty medical care nearby, Intermountain’s investment represents a critical turning point. The new clinic will not only house cancer services but also serve as a base for physician consultations related to the surgery center.

“This is about more than just cancer,” Wilson said. “This is about allowing people to stay closer to their homes and their support systems through everything.”

The Intermountain Saratoga Springs Multi-Specialty Clinic and Cancer Center is expected to open in late 2026. The facility will be situated between the existing Intermountain Saratoga Springs Emergency Department and Surgery Center, located at 392 West Medical Drive, forming a full-service medical campus.

Intermountain Health leaders say this project is just the beginning.

“The building that we’re breaking ground on will have an impact on this community,” Wilson said. “This building will bring new specialists to you, things that aren’t available today, allowing people who live in this part of the state to stay a little bit closer to home.”

Dr. Barney agreed. “We’re laying a foundation for the future of healthcare in Saratoga Springs. Healing happens best when built on trust, teamwork and community, and we can’t wait to open our doors and begin serving your city.”

For the growing number of families who now call the city home, that future can’t come soon enough.