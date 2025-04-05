R.A.G.E. Level Up Boot Camp brings free fitness training to Utah students

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A new fitness initiative is making waves in schools in Lehi and beyond, offering students a chance to improve their physical and mental well-being at no cost. The R.A.G.E. Level Up Boot Camp is designed to help youth build strength, resilience, and lifelong health habits through structured fitness programs. The program is free for schools and students thanks the generosity of local fitness trainer and gym owner Kenny Knight, along with sponsorships, donations, and community fundraising.

The program aims to empower students by providing engaging and fun fitness boot camps during school hours. By focusing on physical wellness and mental resilience, R.A.G.E. Level Up Boot Camp aims to create a positive impact that extends beyond the gym, helping students develop confidence, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle.

Unlike traditional physical education classes, R.A.G.E. Level Up Boot Camp incorporates a dynamic, high-energy approach to fitness. The sessions include strength training, endurance exercises, and team-based challenges designed to keep students engaged while improving their overall fitness levels. Coaches also emphasize the importance of mental toughness, teaching students how to overcome obstacles and stay motivated in all aspects of life.

“This program is more than just about getting in shape,” said program director Kenny Knight. “We want kids to understand that fitness is a tool for life. It teaches discipline, perseverance, and self-confidence. And the best part is, thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we can offer this program completely free to schools and students.”

The boot camp focuses on physical health and addresses students’ emotional and mental well-being too. Many young people today face stress, anxiety, and low self-esteem, and R.A.G.E. Level Up Boot Camp provides a positive outlet for them to build self-confidence and resilience. The instructors encourage students to push past their limits and discover what they are capable of physically and mentally. The kids have a lot of fun too.

“The confidence boost these kids get from completing challenges and seeing their own progress is incredible,” said Knight. “We’ve seen students come in unsure of themselves, and after a few weeks, they’re standing taller, feeling proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Advertisement

Since launching, the program has quickly gained traction, with more schools signing up to participate. The goal is to expand the program throughout Utah and bring structured fitness training to as many students as possible.

Community members and local businesses have played a crucial role in funding the initiative, and ongoing support will be essential for its continued success. “We couldn’t do this without the support from our community,” said Knight. “Every donation, every sponsorship, and every fundraiser help keep this program running and allows us to reach more students.”

For more information about the R.A.G.E. Level Up Boot Camp or how to support the program, visit www.rageyouthbootcamp.com