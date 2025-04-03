Just Ingredients named Utah County’s Business of the Year

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

“Being recognized as Business of the Year was such an honor. It’s truly a reflection of the passion and dedication that goes into Just Ingredients, not just from me, but from our entire team and the amazing community that supports us,” shared Karalynne Call, owner of Just Ingredients.

“I think Just Ingredients was chosen because we’re not just another health brand; we’re on a

mission to change the way people approach their well-being. We’re transparent, we educate,

and we care deeply about every single product we create. This award isn’t just about business

success; it’s about making a real difference in people’s lives,” Call continued.

Call’s team consists of 120 employees, both part-time and full-time. Avery John has been with Just Ingredients since September 2023. She currently works as a product manager.

“My favorite part of working at Just Ingredients is getting to be involved in the process of creating high-quality products and working for a CEO who genuinely cares about every ingredient that goes into them. It’s my dream job to be part of a company that prioritizes clean, effective formulations and truly puts people’s health first,” John shared.

Public Relations Specialist Olivia Bear wrote, “I love being part of a company that values health and wellness as much as I do! It’s incredibly inspiring to work for a women-owned business and collaborate with a team that shares the same dedication to making a difference. The positive environment at Just Ingredients makes every day fulfilling, and I’m proud to contribute to a company that truly prioritizes people’s well-being.”

Call began her wellness journey while healing from depression. After struggling for years and

feeling like nothing was working, she finally met a doctor who told her she could heal by eliminating

toxins from her diet and daily life.

“That advice changed everything. It not only saved my life but also transformed my family’s future. Since then, I’ve made it my mission to share my story and support others on their own health journeys,” Call shared. “When I couldn’t find products I fully trusted, I decided to create them myself. What started as a personal mission to heal has grown into a company that’s helping people make more informed,healthier choices every day.”

Just Ingredients has always been about transparency, quality and education. The company takes time to research, test and source the very best ingredients. Just Ingredients doesn’t use artificial additives, hidden fillers, or other ingredients that don’t serve the human body well. Every single product is made with safe, nourishing and effective ingredients, because they believe your body deserves the

best.

Some of their current fan-favorite products include:

● Protein Powder: Sourced from 100% grass-fed whey from New Zealand, with a blend

of four to five protein sources.

● Electrolytes: Hydration powder without artificial sweeteners or unnecessary

sugars and made with real fruit.

● Probiotic Complex: A 3-in-1 prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic drink with real

elderberry, ginger and lemon.

● Adrenal Complex: Made with adaptogens to support a healthy stress response.

Just Ingredients will also release their Canned Protein and Electrolytes later this year. They launched their NSF Certified for Sport® line, with Protein Powder and Pre-Workout, and Electrolytes coming soon.

Call said, “This is a huge step for us, especially as we venture more into the sports and fitness space. We’re excited to see how this will impact our reach and provide athletes with safe products they can trust.”

One of the company’s biggest highlights has been its partnership with professional baseball player and two-time MVP Bryce Harper.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to see these products making a difference. Every formula comes from a place of care, intention and a deep desire to help people feel their absolute best,” added Call.

“Giving back to the community is something that’s really close to our hearts at Just Ingredients. We’re always looking for ways to make a positive impact, whether that’s through providing products to local schools and universities, donating to different causes, or speaking at events. We also host seminars on topics like mental health, which really hits home for me since my own health journey had such a pivotal impact on my life,” she continued.

Another free resource Call provides the community is “The Just Ingredients Podcast,” which launched in March of 2021.

“I was pretty nervous about it. It felt like a big step to put myself out there, but I knew there was so much valuable knowledge to share. The goal was simple: to create a space where dietitians, doctors, therapists, moms, dads, nurses, survivors, influencers, and reallyanyone with good ingredients to life could share their insights,” Call shared.

“It’s been such an incredible journey. I love that I’m learning just as much as our listeners. Each conversation has taught me something new,” Call added. “Our mission to educate and share wellness insights is always at the forefront, and we’re so excited to keep growing and helping people live their healthiest lives.”

Just Ingredients primarily ships to the USA and Canada, but Call said, “It’s definitely a dream to expand even further. Who knows? Maybe one day we’ll be shipping our products to even morecountries around the world.”

Products are available for purchase online at justingredients.us or in person at their storefront 1439 N. 1380 W. in Orem. Harmons, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Good Earth and Vitamin Shoppe also carry Just Ingredients products.

“Looking ahead, my vision is to continue educating, innovating, and providing products that people can rely on. I want Just Ingredients to be the go-to brand for high-quality, effective, and safe solutions, whether it’s for nutrition, personal care, or overall wellness. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come,” said Call.