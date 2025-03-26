Bonchon, Thirst, Snelgrove’s Ice Cream and Children’s Art Center all coming to West Lehi

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Gardner Group recently announced several new businesses opening in West Lehi at Cold Spring Retail shopping center. The new tenants, including Bonchon, Thirst, Snelgrove’s Ice Cream and Children’s Art Center, bring a range of family-friendly dining and creative services to this growing community, catering to residents of Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain and Bluffdale.

This expansion helps meet the retail needs of an underserved community, aligning with the rapidly growing population in this area, which is projected to rise by 18% over the next five years.

Cold Spring Retail, located along Redwood Road at 4243-4247 W. Orinda Dr, has four unique tenants: Bonchon, Snelgrove’s Ice Cream, Thirst and Children’s Art Center.

Bonchon’s signature Korean fried chicken is hand-battered, double-fried, and served with unique sauces. This Cold Spring Retail location is set to open on April 9.

Snelgrove’s Ice Cream is taking residence in a new, 1,800-square-foot standalone location, featuring a drive-thru. This new addition brings the classic Utah-made ice cream to a new audience in Lehi. Grand opening celebrations took place on March 21-22.

Children’s Art Classes (CAC) has grown to over 20 locations across 16 states, with the Lehi site marking its first location west of the Mississippi. With a unique curriculum taught by professional artists, the program offers structured art education for children ages three and up, building foundational skills and preparing older students with a college-ready portfolio. Since opening, CAC has nearly doubled its enrollment, thanks to strong community interest and an overwhelmingly positive response from parents and students alike. The program’s teachers, who have worked at places such as DreamWorks, Warner Bros. Studios, and the like, are excited to share their passion and skills with young artists.

CAC partners with several school assistance programs, such as Utah Fits All, OpenEd, Harmony Ed, Leadership Academy of Utah, Children’s First Education Fund, and Elevated Charter School, to offer financial aid options for students. In April, CAC will introduce an “Art After Dark” series for adults, providing a relaxing creative outlet led by professional instructors.

Thirst has quickly grown into a Utah favorite, now expanding to its eighth location. Known for fresh-baked soft pretzels, warm beignets, mixed drinks and free popcorn, Thirst offers a unique experience. The new 1,500-square-foot location at 4247-B Orinda Dr features a drive-thru and a walk-up area. Grand opening celebrations will occur in May, with free samples and exclusive promotions. Follow updates at thirstdrinks.com or on Instagram @thirstdrinks.

Other new additions in the area include new Little Caesar’s and Wingstop locations at View 21 Retail in West Lehi.

Howard Cooke, Project Manager for Gardner Group, emphasized that tenant selection was market-driven, focusing on filling the local retail and dining scene gaps. “We believe there is still a strong need and market for additional retail and dining expansions in West Lehi, especially along the Redwood and 2100 N arteries,” he said. Gardner Group is pursuing future opportunities in these areas.

Community response to the new businesses has been overwhelmingly positive. “Lehi, especially West Lehi, is already a highly desirable destination for residents and businesses,” Cooke explained. “Expanding retail services in the area bridges that gap and will further enhance community growth and attract even more interest from both groups.”

As Gardner Group celebrates these launches, the company remains focused on expanding access to quality retail, dining and educational spaces that serve families and professionals in the area. To learn more about Gardner Group and its projects, visit www.gardnergroup.com.