Utah countertop company expands Wasatch Front presence

West Jordan, UT | Tuesday, March 25, 2025– Utah countertop company Bedrock Quartz will open its eighth showroom in Sandy on Friday, March 28. In Utah County, Bedrock Quartz has a location in Pleasant Grove, at 513 W 700 S.

The company was founded in 1976 by Dave Jorgensen, who involved his sons in fabricating custom countertops, and they built the company into the largest and longest operating countertop company in Utah.

“Our goal is to make the process of choosing and installing countertops as smooth and enjoyable as possible,” said Alan Jorgensen, CEO of Bedrock Quartz. “These new showrooms allow more customers to see and feel our materials in person, get expert guidance, and design a space that truly fits their lifestyle.”

The Sandy showroom, located at 8916 South State Street, features extensive countertop displays to help homeowners visualize their options. With over 100 varieties of in-stock materials, customers can find the perfect fit for their style and budget. In addition to countertops, the showrooms showcase a variety of custom tile installations for floors, walls, and backsplashes, offering complete surface solutions for home renovations and new builds.

With a history of innovation, Bedrock Quartz has invested in state-of-the-art fabrication technology, allowing for precise cutting, efficient workflows, and industry-leading turnaround times. “Because of our advanced manufacturing process, we can install countertops faster than most competitors—without sacrificing quality,” said Jorgensen.

Beyond beauty and efficiency, Bedrock Quartz is committed to sustainability. The company recycles and filters over one million gallons of water annually in its fabrication process and utilizes 95% computer-controlled technology for precise, waste-reducing cuts.

With additional showrooms in West Jordan, Layton, Park City, Murray, Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork, and St. George, Bedrock Quartz continues to expand its reach while staying true to its roots—a family-owned Utah company dedicated to quality, service, and craftsmanship.

“These new locations are all about giving homeowners more access to great products, expert advice, and a seamless experience,” said Director of Sales Scot Nichols.

For more information, visit www.bedrockquartz.com