OBITUARY: Reldon Earl Barnes 1932 – 2023

Reldon Earl Barnes, age 90, peacefully passed away from cancer on July 16, 2023, at his home in Lehi, Utah, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 24, 1932, in Lehi at the farm home of his beloved parents.

Reldon learned the value of hard work and responsibility by working alongside his parents, grandparents, and brothers on their small family farm. His passion for hard work extended beyond the farm, as he excelled in sports during his youth. He played baseball and later became involved in fastpitch softball, showcasing his athletic talents.

In 1951, Reldon graduated from Lehi High School. Soon after, he started working at Deseret Chemical Depot. In 1952, Reldon joined the United States Air Force to serve his country. He served in the classified message center during the Korean conflict, where he was stationed in Tokyo, Japan.

After discharge from the Air Force, Reldon returned to Utah and resumed his job with Deseret Chemical Depot. During that time that he met Rozanne Woodard on a blind date. Recognizing their deep connection, Reldon and Rozanne married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 5, 1957. Shortly after their marriage, they built a home in Lehi that would become the foundation of their family. They lived in that home until their deaths in 2023.

On January 23, 1964, their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, strengthening their bond for eternity. Reldon and Rozanne were blessed with five children: Debbie Anne, Susan Elizabeth, Relda Kaye, Shane Reldon, and Natalie. In addition to their biological children, they “adopted” a Japanese daughter, Toshiko Kamikubo, extending their love.Family was important to Reldon, and he cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He often gave them beloved and unique nicknames, which they will never forget.

Grandpa will be deeply missed but forever in our minds and hearts.

Reldon was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings throughout his life, ranging from being a high councilor to managing a church welfare farm. Reldon and Rozanne also served together on two missions for the Church. First, a service mission in the Member Location Department and later, they embarked on a proselyting mission to Cove Fort, Utah, sharing their faith with others.

A lifelong Lehi resident, Reldon, served many years on the Board of Adjustments, Irrigation Board, and the Planning and Zoning Commission for Lehi, a city he loved dearly.

While balancing his work and dedication to family, community, and the Church, Reldon worked 38 years for the Deseret Chemical Depot before retiring in 1989. Retirement did not stop him from pursuing his passion for farming, as he continued to work on his family farm, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment.

Reldon’s love for the outdoors extended to camping. He purchased a cabin near Salina, Utah, where his family gathered and created lasting memories. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Their last familyadventure together was a cruise to Antarctica.

Reldon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rozanne, his parents, Harold Wonfor and Margaret Earl Barnes, and one grandson, Derick Howard. Reldon’s memory will be forever cherished and remembered by his children: Debbie Barnes (Syd), Susan Howard (Rick), Relda White (Greg), Shane Barnes (Patty), Natalie Henderson (Troy), and Toshiko Barnes. He was a devoted and loving father to his children. Reldon is also survived by his two brothers, Gary (Anita) and Marlin (Donna) Barnes.

Reldon’s legacy lives on through his twenty-one grandchildren and forty-six great-grandchildren, who brought joy and happiness to his life. He leaves a family who will always remember him with love, affection, and gratitude.

A funeral service will be held on July 27, 2023, at the LDS Chapel at 1364 W 1870 N, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will precede the funeral from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with the services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Lehi City Cemetery with full military honors. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Reldon’s life.

Special thanks and appreciation go to his grandson, Tyson Henderson, whose twenty-four-hour care allowed Reldon to remain home for the last months of his life. A live broadcast can be found at: https://youtu.be/KdTYkoFJ2RQ.