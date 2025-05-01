American Fork Hospital receives “Top 100” national recognition

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

​For the last few years, American Fork Hospital has been recognized for their efforts in the medical care field. This year, the hospital team received another award for being an outstanding community hospital.

The award has gone by multiple names, but is currently being presented as the Fortune Top 100 hospitals. The award is given to hospitals in different categories based on size and facility type. Multiple categories influence the hospitals ranking, including but not limited to quality, inpatient mortality, and patient reviews. The award has had continuity throughout the years and is well-respected in the medical community.

The award cannot be applied for or paid for in any way. Instead, the hospitals are judged based on publicly reported quality data and community-given reviews. Out of 800 hospitals in their small community hospital category, AF Hospital came in the top 5. Their win represents a larger trend across Intermountain hospitals, with 5 of the top 20 spots in the small community hospitals group being Intermountain Centers.

“I think it is something Intermountain does really well,” said Jason Wilson, president of the American Fork Hospital. “As a health system, we have always been very community-centric and based. We care about our small community hospitals and communities. … A lot of health systems look at things differently than we do. But for us, that is what we are all about.”

The Intermountain team has expressed deep gratitude to be a recipient of this award. Not only does it show that the hospital is fulfilling patient needs, but it also opens the doors for potential patients to visit the hospital.

“When people select a hospital, it is a really important decision. …We live in a world where data and information is so much more accessible,” Wilson expressed. “So, it’s hard to understand if my hospital and doctor are good and reputable, and how will I know that? It’s nice to have resources like this out there so people can pull that up and trust us.”

This award is just one of the 12 times the AF hospital has been nominated as a top community hospital. With many hospitals making the list once or twice, receiving it a dozen times is nearly unheard of. The AF staff feels humbled to be respected by healthcare professionals and patients all over.

“I want the community to know that we understand and recognize the responsibility we have as a hospital in this community. When you put up a great big red sign that says ‘Emergency,’ and stand behind it, you need to be good. You can’t afford to be anything less than the very best for the community,” Wilson shared.

Wilson and the administrative team also expressed sincere appreciation for every staff member throughout the hospital.

“We are blessed to work with the smartest, most caring and talented people around. The nurses, doctors and other caregivers are really the best of people. …We live in a community full of the best of people, and I get to work with this subset that is committed to the healing arts,” Wilson said.

For the full breakdown of the top 100 hospitals, visit ww.pinc-ai.com/100-top-hospitals/winners/ or visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/american-fork-hospital for more information on the hospital. Read about the previous year’s award on afcitizen.com, titled “AF Hospital ranked fourth best small community hospital in the nation.”