Lehi City fiber network at 23% adoption rate in completed areas, 15% less than break even point

Lehi City and Strata Networks are working together to complete the fiber network project throughout Lehi City. The fiber-optic broadband network provides high-speed internet services to the community. The project is on track for completion by mid-August, with full integration in existing Lehi Fiber network systems under construction.

According to the Lehi City Fiber Network month update, as of January 27, 2025, “The demand aggregation platform reached a total of 10,186 unique addresses registered within city limits.”

“The current take rate for Lehi City is 23% and continues to grow as service areas remain open longer,” said Coleman Yates, Lehi City communications team intern.

Lehi City’s fiber network project is currently facing a shortfall in its adoption rate, with only 23% of residents in completed areas subscribing to the service. This take rate is 15% lower than the city’s anticipated target, which is necessary for the project to reach its financial break-even point. According to an official statement released by the city on social media in January, “The estimated break-even take rate is 38%. We estimate that the needed take rate, about 3-4 years after the network is built out, will be around 38%. However, since the project is still under construction, the final break-even take rate will be determined once all work is completed and final invoices have been submitted and verified.”

“This take rate aligns well with our expectations at this stage of the project, and we anticipate further increases as the network matures,” added Yates.

The project is developing as planned, with mostly positive customer feedback received through the City’s survey monitoring.

“To assess customer satisfaction, two surveys are distributed via email—one focusing on the installation process and the other on overall service quality. Satisfaction is measured using the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a widely recognized metric that ranges from -100 to 100, reflecting customer loyalty and willingness to recommend the service. Our installation survey has an NPS of 73, while the service survey has an NPS of 51, both of which fall into the “Very Good” category,” said Yates.

The project’s revenue is expanding, making budgeting and planning easier as the project progresses.

“The project’s revenue continues to grow each month as more customers come online, and we expect to cover bond payments several years after project completion,” said Yates.

Strata will install Lehi City locations once construction in the serving cabinet area is complete and orders for new service connections are made available.

“We will continue connecting residents and businesses upon request and will expand fiber infrastructure as the city develops,” said Yates. “Those in areas still under construction can pre-register and sign up for electronic notifications.”

Residents of Lehi City can find more information about the project at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/fiber/.