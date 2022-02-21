Letter to the Editor: Fantastic firefighters, mindful ministers

Dear Editor,

This week my 70-year-old husband was finishing our bathroom. As he hurried down the stairs to get more caulking, he caught his heel and broke his leg. When he was convinced that he could not get himself up he had me call 9-1-1.

The paramedics arrived promptly and began caring for him. They determined that he would need to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation. I sent him off and prepared to go be with him. Before I left, the doorbell rang, and it was two paramedics who had returned to make the bathroom useable.

How thoughtful! Thanks Lehi Fire Fighters.

At the hospital, an x-ray and MRI confirmed a broken leg that would require surgery. It would need to lose swelling before surgery, so he was sent home to see a surgeon on Monday.

How was I going to get him up a flight of stairs alone? I made a call to our ministering brothers, and they were waiting for us when we arrived. The two of them helped Mike up the stairs and into his recliner. The next day Adam returned to complete the caulking.

Our deepest gratitude to all who serve!

June and Mike Willes

Lehi, Utah