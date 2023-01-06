OPINION: 80- year-old contemplates New Year’s resolutions

I’m not much for New Year’s resolutions, but this year I read a list from a few national figures, and I thought I would write myown. I really don’t want to work on defining my six pack or improving my time in a 5k. I may go to the Legacy Center on a more regular basis to see some of our friends, but strictly for social reasons. When you are approaching 80, your goals certainly take on a different perspective.

As I contemplated my life and my goals for next year, I came up with ten resolutions:

1) More long conversations with old friends.

2) No more discussions about the lack of water or education.

3) Re-read old classics like To Kill a Mockingbird, Huckleberry Finn, and The Scarlet Letter, etc.

4) Get rid of the boxes of fabric scraps. I don’t think I will make many more quilts.

5) Learn to love the gray in my hair.

6) Go to softball and baseball games and try to climb to the top of the bleachers.

7) Watch more old westerns like Gunsmoke, Cheyenne, and Maverick.

8) Make sure I tell my grandchildren and great grandchildren more stories about their amazing heritage of faithful, courageous ancestors.

9) Write my life history.

10) Watch less TV.

I tried to convince my husband to write a list of his own and he just looked at me and rolled his eyes.