Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2024

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2024

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 2024 vs. (2023)

Homes sold: 64 (98)

Average home price: $642,343 ($510,881)

Median home price: $549,990 ($445,000)

Average days on the market: 61 (61)

Average square feet: 3,122 (2,436)

Average price per square foot: $208.21 ($216.53)

Most expensive home sold: $1,350,000 / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 4,400 sq. ft. / .34 acres

Least expensive home sold: $319,671 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 91 (existing homes) and 72 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 31

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 2/2

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

