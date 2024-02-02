Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2024
January 2024 vs. (2023)
Homes sold: 64 (98)
Average home price: $642,343 ($510,881)
Median home price: $549,990 ($445,000)
Average days on the market: 61 (61)
Average square feet: 3,122 (2,436)
Average price per square foot: $208.21 ($216.53)
Most expensive home sold: $1,350,000 / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 4,400 sq. ft. / .34 acres
Least expensive home sold: $319,671 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 91 (existing homes) and 72 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 31
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 2/2
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com