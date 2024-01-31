Utah has lowest separation and divorce rate in the country

Utah has ranked well on a new list determining the best and worst states to raise a family in 2024, according to wallethub.com.

The determining factors of this overall list include:

● Childcare costs

● Families with young kids

● The percentage of families living in poverty

● The rate of separation and divorce

Ranking as the 15th best state overall to raise a family, Utah found itself among the top five best states in the topics mentioned above. Utah boasts the lowest rate of separation and divorce, the highest number of families with young kids, fourth lowest childcare costs and third lowest percent of families living below the poverty line.

Anyone living in Utah is familiar with the family-friendly nature of the state, so these rankings come as no surprise. Read more about these statistics and rankings at wallethub.com.