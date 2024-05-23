Gerber Construction employees give Lehi rodeo grounds a facelift

Last Friday, May 17, Gerber Construction, a company that was founded in Lehi, celebrated its 50-year anniversary by mobilizing a staggering 150 employees to transform the Lehi rodeo grounds. This massive effort is a testament to their commitment to the community where it all began.

The one-day work-a-thon included:

• Replacing and painting the boards on the rodeo arena fence.

• Repairing and painting the catwalk.

• Painting all the ticket booths.

• Installing road base on all the rodeo grounds walkways.

• Generally cleaning the entire rodeo grounds.

“We’re immensely grateful to Gerber Construction for not only their outstanding work at the rodeo grounds but also for their commitment to giving back to our community. Their hard work has been instrumental in completing essential projects,” said Lehi Round-Up Rodeo committee member Brad Erekson.

Gerber Construction employees also assisted the Lehi City parks and grounds department in completing various projects, including planting flowers along Main Street and in Sage Vista Park. The four-hour event included 600 man-hours of donated labor.

“We want to thank Gerber Construction for its invaluable contributions and for giving back to our community,” added Erekson.

Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson said, “We are extremely thankful to Gerber Construction and their employees for their efforts to show what it means to be a community partner. It is difficult to measure how important their efforts were to our community.”

Founded in 1974 by Lehi natives and brothers Preston, Max and Scott Gerber, Gerber Construction specializes in large-scale heavy civil concrete projects. At one time or another, every brother in the Gerber family was involved in the company. “We excel in really difficult projects. Anything that is really, really difficult, Gerber has always wanted to do and found ways to do it better than anyone else,” said president Jason Woffinden.