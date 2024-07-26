TYT’s The Little Mermaid Jr. a charming delight

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

The Little Mermaid Jr., presented by Timpanogos Youth Theater (TYT) and Timpanogos Arts Foundation (TAF) and directed by Michael Romney, is a lovely take on the classic tale. The show is full of actors between the ages of 8 and 18. Although they’re young, these actors are full of star power and talent.

Adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name, The Little Mermaid Jr. captures the tale of Ariel, Eric and friends in a 60-minute format. All the classic songs such as “Part of Your World,” “Under The Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss The Girl” are in the musical with additional songs pulled directly from the Broadway stage.

Although the source material may be well known, the cast and crew managed to breathe new life and excitement into the story. The young actors each brought impeccable singing and acting chops to each role. Jane Pollard as Ariel (double cast with Eva Callaway) had a lovable and fierce energy from the first scene she was in. It felt impossible to not fall in love with her interpretation of Ariel. Her chemistry with Gavin Ward portraying Prince Eric (double cast with Colby Goodrich) carried much of the show’s heavy lifting and driving force.

The supporting cast featured a firm Joshua Anderson as King Triton (double cast with Ryker Miller), endearing Hudson Lee as Sebastian (double cast with Lucy Anderson), adorable Bennett Pinkston as Flounder (double cast with Luke Seaver), hilarious Tristen Roark as Scuttle (double cast with Sophie Tehvand) and scene-stealing Mia Packard as Ursula (double cast with Micka Domingues). The show was also impressively stacked with an energetic ensemble, providing colorful characters seen throughout the story. In every scene, it was clear the actors were having fun with each other and enjoying sharing this classic tale.

The entire show was filled with nonstop smiles and chills. Standout songs “Under The Sea,” “She’s In Love” sung by the stellar mersisters and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” kept the audience tapping their toes and feeding off the energy. The team creatively used the aisles for select songs, further immersing the audience in the fun and whimsy of the sea.

Costume designs were the perfect blend of recognizable elements from the film and special touches. The sea creatures and mersister costumes were especially eye-catching, adorned with enough glitter and color to fill the ocean. The sets and backgrounds also enhanced the performance and created another layer of whimsy.

Advertisement

Nearly every lyric and spoken line was heard throughout the spacious auditorium. The energy traveled around the space, bringing every spectator into the playful story of Ariel. This enchanting tale is a can’t-miss for avid theatergoers and those familiar with the 90’s Disney film.

The Little Mermaid runs July 26 and 27 with performances at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The show is double-cast and rotates with each performance. Tickets can be purchased at www.taftix.com. For additional information or to be informed about upcoming auditions, visit www.americanforkarts.com/timpyt/ or follow @timpanogosyouththeater on Instagram and Facebook.