TONIGHT: Shane Lee Band to perform at Arts in the Park

On Sunday, July 28, the Lehi Arts in the Park concert series will feature the Shane Lee Band. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at Wines Park.

The Shane Lee Band is a dynamic group of seasoned musicians dedicated to delivering the very best of today’s country music live on stage. With two decades of experience, the Shane Lee Band has captivated audiences across the intermountain west, blending the latest country hits with a sprinkle of surprise pop favorites.

The band is led by the powerful vocals and guitar of Shane Lee, the band features Jennifer Lee’s soulful singing and steady bass lines, John Jay Harris’ rhythmic drumming and humor, Erin Shepherd’s melodic keyboard and harmonies, Bob Bonham’s versatile lead guitar and banjo skills, and Jack Pinckney’s expert lead guitar.

The Shane Lee Band will provide an unforgettable show filled with family, community spirit and songs that celebrate America. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure their spot.