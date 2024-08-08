Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Revill Family to perform at final Arts in the Park concert on Sunday

Arts & Culture

TONIGHT: Shane Lee Band to perform at Arts in the Park

Arts & Culture

TYT’s The Little Mermaid Jr. a charming delight

Arts & Culture

Lehi Arts Council presents “Matilda the Musical”

Arts & Culture

Changes at Fox Hollow Golf Club boost business

Arts & Culture

Public invited to unveiling of marker at historic Wines Park

Arts & Culture

Sewing Bees supply handmade projects for the needy

Arts & Culture

Wasatch Show Band to perform at Arts in the Park Sunday

Arts & Culture

Chalk It Up Festival delights art lovers of all ages

Arts & Culture

PHOTOS: 2024 Round-Up Mini Parade

Arts & Culture

Revill Family to perform at final Arts in the Park concert on Sunday

Published

4 hours ago

on

On Sunday, August 11, the Arts in the Park concert series will present the season’s final concert with the Revill Family. The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Wines Park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanketto secure a spot. 

The Revill family has been singing together for as long as they can remember. It all began in the back of a yellow station wagon with a broken radio. With nothing to do on long car rides, mom Renita Revill taught the kids old songs and how to sing harmony. The family has been creating music together ever since. 

Members of the gifted group are Amy Bush, Wendy Killian, Johnny Revill, Cydnee Vernon and Ashley McKinnon. Thesiblings are excited to perform at Arts in the Park again and willshare various music, including the original a cappella arrangements from that yellow station wagon and old country favorites from their childhood.

The Revill family is a favorite concert for Arts in the Park as the live music entertains all attendees and includes heart-felt,talented performances.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *