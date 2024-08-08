Revill Family to perform at final Arts in the Park concert on Sunday

On Sunday, August 11, the Arts in the Park concert series will present the season’s final concert with the Revill Family. The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Wines Park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanketto secure a spot.

The Revill family has been singing together for as long as they can remember. It all began in the back of a yellow station wagon with a broken radio. With nothing to do on long car rides, mom Renita Revill taught the kids old songs and how to sing harmony. The family has been creating music together ever since.

Members of the gifted group are Amy Bush, Wendy Killian, Johnny Revill, Cydnee Vernon and Ashley McKinnon. Thesiblings are excited to perform at Arts in the Park again and willshare various music, including the original a cappella arrangements from that yellow station wagon and old country favorites from their childhood.

The Revill family is a favorite concert for Arts in the Park as the live music entertains all attendees and includes heart-felt,talented performances.