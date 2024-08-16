MONDAY: Lehi Cares Coalition hosts Family Bonding Day

The Lehi Cares Coalition will host a Family Bonding Day on Monday, Aug. 19, from 6-9 p.m. at Ashton Gardens. Admission to the gardens will be free for all Lehi City residents. The coalition encourages everyone to bring their families and enjoy a night together at the beautiful gardens at Thanksgiving Point. The purpose of Family Bonding Day is to promote family connections as a buffer against health and behavior problems in youth, especially underage drinking.

Research shows that kids who feel close to their parents are less likely to drink. The American Academy of Pediatricsrecommends talking to kids about underage drinking as early as 9 years of age. According to their website, “Research shows kids are making up their minds about alcohol between the ages of nine to 13, and those perceptions can become more favorable as they mature. And if they view it as pleasurable, they’re much more likely to drink underage. Even if your child is older, it’s never too late to start the discussion.”

It’s healthy for teens to exert their independence, but it’s important that parents stay engaged even as children begin to spend more time with their friends and less time at home. “When you spend time in your child’s world, they’ll listen when you speak from yours,” according to Parents Empowered.

“In Lehi, according to the Utah Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) Survey, 1 in 10 12th graders have reported alcohol use. Utah data shows the number one reason kids choose not to drink is parental disapproval, and kids are more likely to align with the standards their parents set if they have a strong family attachment,” said Chelsea Frost, Prevention Coordinator for Lehi Cares Coalition.

“As parents, we all want to do the best we possibly can to protect our kids, and talking about the dangers of underage drinking is a really important part of that. Studies show that when parents communicate directly with their kids about avoiding alcohol while underage, it’s incredibly impactful and effective,” said Paige Albrecht, Lehi City Council.

The coalition has partnered with the statewide underage drinking prevention campaign, “Parents Empowered,” to prevent underage drinking in Lehi City. As part of the campaign, banners and yard signs have been distributed throughout Lehi to emphasize the importance of parents bonding with their children while discussing the harms of underage drinking and setting clear rules against it.

In addition to the signs, the coalition has offered free parenting workshops on the Social Development Strategy. The next workshops available to the community will be held at the Primary Children’s Hospital campus in Lehi on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m. A Spanish workshop will also be held on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Parents can register for the workshops at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/departments/police/lehi-cares-coalition/free-parenting-resources/.

All attending the Family Bonding Day event must bring ID and visit the Lehi Cares Booth in front of the Garden Visitor Center for free entry.

“This event will be a great way to kickstart family discussions about important topics while also having a great time bonding with your kids,” said Paige Albrecht, Lehi City Council.