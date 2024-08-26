Public invited to Memorial Building marker unveiling on Tuesday

Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the unveiling of the Memorial Building historical marker in the front lawn of the Hutchings Museum Institute at 55 N. Center St., on Tues., Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend, with a special invitation to all active duty and veterans of the U.S. military.

Unbeknownst to most, the structure was the first municipal building constructed in the U.S. to honor of World War I veterans. “It’s such a wonderful legacy and virtually no one knows,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “This marker is going to change that.”

Although discussions for the building began just weeks after the Armistice was signed in December of 1918 to end World War I, the building was not dedicated until 1926. Today, it is home to Lehi’s American Legion Post 19 and the Hutchings Museum Institute.

Members of Post 19 will conduct a flag ceremony and unveil the marker, a Lehi City council member will speak and the Utah National Guard’s Army Band Wind Ensemble, Amnesty Box, will perform.

The Memorial Hall of the Hutchings Museum will be open and free to the public after the unveiling. Come view the bronze plaques honoring Lehi’s servicemen and servicewomen, the architect’s renderings for the building and more.

The historical marker is the third of 36 large historical markers to be installed over the next three years in Lehi. The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding through a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a significant Lehi City PARC grant.

Advertisement

For more information, contact the Lehi Historical Society at 801-768-1570 or lehihistory@gmail.com.