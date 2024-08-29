Heritage Day to feature “Quilts and Cowboys” theme this Monday

Lehi’s rich history will be on full display for the public this Monday, Labor Day, at Lehi Heritage Day 2024 at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St., from 2:30 to 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Quilts and Cowboys.”

“This year, we are sharing the history and impact of quilting in Lehi along with the history of Lehi’s rodeo families,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It should be a really fun mix.”

The north gym of the Legacy Center will host the “Quilts and Cowboys part of the event.

“We have invited Lehi families who have rodeoed for multiple generations to come and share their stories, photographs and artifacts,” said Kay Peterson, a historical society member and organizer of the “cowboys” aspect of the event. “It’s a part of Lehi’s history that has not been officially explored. I’m excited to see much of that history in one room.”

Regarding the quilting aspect, Nicole Kunze, a historical society member and organizer of the “quilts,” said, “We’ve got so many quilts, and so many stories gathered. It should be fantastic!”

“Women used to gather to quilt, learn from each other and help one another out,” said Kunze. “We still have groups in Lehi who meet and quilt. It is still a form of bonding for women in Lehi, and I think that is one of the best parts of what we will be sharing at Heritage Day.”

Expected displays include wedding quilts, vintage quilts with the history of quilting, everyday quilts like T-shirt and jeans quilts, tribute and memory quilts and Christmas quilts, with an emphasis on Broadbent’s Store and its contribution to Lehi’s quilting culture.

Thanks to a 2024 Lehi City PARC grant awarded to Wrap the World with Quilts, there will be a service opportunity to make fleece blankets in the north classrooms of the Legacy Center. “We hope everyone will stop by for a minute and help make a blanket,” said Kunze. The nonprofit will distribute the blankets to those in need anywhere in the world, including Lehi.

Chick-fil-A meals will be available for purchase in the north gym.

Lehi Heritage Day not only highlights Lehi’s past but also features those making history today. It includes a parade, an honoree program with the Lehi City mayor and city council and a meet-and-greet. Each honoree is awarded his or her name in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument in front of the Legacy Center.

The Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Show will run from 4 to 6 p.m. in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center. No pre-registration is required. The vehicle entrance fee is $10 and benefits the Lehi Historical Society. The first 20 cars to register may ride in the Lehi Heritage Day Showcase Parade at 2:30 p.m. For more information on the car show, call 801-836-2594 or 801-768-1570.

The public is also invited to visit the Hutchings Museum to check out the new historical marker in front of the building, which was the first municipal building constructed in the U.S. in honor of World War I veterans.

Lehi Heritage Day is a free, city-sponsored event organized by the Lehi Historical Society. For more information, call 801-768-1570 or see lehihistory.com.