TODAY: Garden of Quilts at Thanksgiving Point returns for sixth year

Garden of Quilts is a celebration of quilting and fabric arts hosted at Thanksgiving Point. During the week, quilters of all skill levels gather from around the world to learn from the festival’s international roster of quilters. Special events like the Fireside Chat with Melissa Gilbert and Afternoon Tea provide a space for attendees to make friends and commune.

The Garden of Quilts Exhibition features nearly 500 handmade quilts from fabric art enthusiasts all over the world. This exhibition highlights the artistic element of quilting and fabric arts, similar to a gallery exhibit at an art museum. The quilts are displayed throughout the 50-acre Ashton Gardens, surrounded by Dahlias and other late summer/early fall flowers. Celebrating its sixth year, Garden of Quilts is Utah’s largest quilting festival.

The Quilt Exhibition in Ashton Gardens will be open Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fireside Chat with Melissa Gilbert of “Little House on the Prairie” will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Other classes, lectures and special events will occur throughout the week at Thanksgiving Point campus, including:

● Quilting classes: Daily from Sept. 11-14

● Afternoon Tea: Sept. 13 and 14

● Let’s Make a Quilt: Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.

● Maker BBQ: Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

● Meet the Maker: Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.

A vendor marketplace will be open during the week at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn. Quilts of Valor and Stitching Hearts organizations will be present at the event, and a quilt block challenge will be part of the celebratory weekend. Special resources will be also available to quilting business owners.

For more information about Garden of Quilts, including class details and admission, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/garden-of-quilts.