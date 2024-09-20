TAF Visual Arts offers community classes, galleries

American Fork’s local arts organization, Timpanogos Arts Foundation, offers a wealth of programs to members of the community looking to hone their skills or pick up a new hobby. The foundation’s visual arts classes are now open for registration. Though some classes have already started, more courses are upcoming.

A sampling of fall classes includes watercolors, photography essentials and fluid flow paint pouring for adults. Other classes include cartooning, beginner circle weaving and digital arts basics for kids and teenagers. Specifics on prices, ages, dates and times may be found on the TAF website. All classes are held at the Creative Arts Center on 53 West Main Street in American Fork.

Classes are taught by local artists who are excited to share their skills with the community. Debbie Wood, the TAF Visual Arts program manager, is one of these artists passionate about sharing art with the community.

“There is a group of kids, of people who don’t fit in any other areas but the arts. I was one of them,” said Wood.

Wood has been creating art for her whole life and currently focuses on oil still-life paintings of some things she loves most: flowers and food. She joined TAF as a program manager last summer. Her previous focus was her art instruction business, holding classes in her home studio and at children’s birthday parties. After 12 years of success, the business crumbled when the pandemic hit. “I figured, ‘Well, it’s time for new adventures,’” Wood shared.

Wood now instructs classes at TAF in addition to her program manager position.

Art instruction is just one of the programs TAF Visual Arts offers; they also hold a gallery every spring and fall and various seasonal showcases.

“It’s hard to get out there and get your artwork seen, so we’re always trying to improve our galleries to make them more for the artist. We want to help that artist grow. We want to help them get out there,” said Wood. “I’m just an artist helping other artists.”

An exciting addition to the gallery program beginning this fall is an option for artists to sell prints of their artwork and sell their original work on display. This is great news for artists who want to reach more people as well as art enthusiasts on a budget. This year’s fall gallery will be held at the Creative Arts Center on Nov. 8 and 9. Artists will be able to submit their work for the gallery in the coming months.

Because TAF is a nonprofit organization, much of what it can provide to the community depends on funding. TAF benefits from American Fork PARC tax funds, but those funds often fall short. For example, TAF typically holds Americana Fest, a celebration of the arts with visual art and music, in the summer, but that event didn’t happen this year due to a limited budget.

Those who wish to participate in classes this fall are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Some of the classes have already begun, and many will start next week. Each class requires a minimum of five registered participants to be held.

Those interested in becoming program volunteers, instructors or donors may contact Wood directly at tvisualarts@timpanogosarts.org or visit the TAF website.