Lehi Arts Council presents “Matilda the Musical”

Lehi Arts Council proudly presents “Matilda the Musical.” Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the critically acclaimed musical is a charming story that applauds the strength of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a young girl who dreams of a better life.

“Matilda the Musical” is packed with high energy dance numbers and memorable songs. Children and adults alike will be delighted by the lively production directed by Kathryn and Howard Little with choreography by T’naiha Ellis.

Don’t miss this family-friendly musical running July 19 through Aug. 3 at Skyridge High School. Tickets are $15 for adults or $12 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the door or at https://www.lehiarts.org/.