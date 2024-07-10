Changes at Fox Hollow Golf Club boost business

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Fox Hollow Golf Club is a venue on the rise. After some challenging times due in part to the 2020 pandemic, the municipal golf course is steadily turning a profit.

“We are as busy as ever, and people are enjoying it,” said Fox Hollow Golf Pro Jaxson Taylor. “We have revamped a lot to improve the facility. We’ve raised rates, but players see that we’re improving the golf course and understand why we’re doing it.”

Fox Hollow Course, formerly named Tri-City Golf Club, is funded and operated through a partnership of American Fork, Lehi, and Pleasant Grove Cities. Though municipal golf courses like Fox Hollow have received criticism in the past, American Fork City Council and Fox Hollow Board member Clark Taylor says it is an asset to the community. “It brings people to the city, and it’s a showpiece. People come from all over to golf. They eat, they buy gas, shop and do business in the surrounding communities,” he said. “It is also a tremendous service for residents. There are residential discounts, and it’s one of the county’s most fairly priced and beautiful courses.”

Clark Taylor credits many of the changes to Jaxson Taylor’s leadership. “JT has a tremendous amount of passion not only for the game but for the course itself,” he said.

Jaxson Taylor said he’s been working at Fox Hollow since he was 16, when he got a job as cart staff. Before that, as a kid, he used to go pick up balls on the course. “I grew up down the road. The place that has always meant a lot to me. People have been great. I have the best support from the board and cities. I love being associated with this place. It would be hard to leave it,” he said.

Since Taylor became the Golf Pro in 2020, he has instituted many changes. One change visitors have noticed is the improved Pro Shop. “We’ve made the pro shop a one-stop shop,” he said. “We’ve brought in really nice apparel, shoes, clothes, and equipment brands. We can fit you. You can bring in clubs for repair.”

Another improvement has been to the snack bar. Jaxson’s mother, Lori Taylor, is a retired educator who loves to cook and took over the snack bar. “It’s really good food, and we can do food for tournaments in-house, which really helps,” said Clark Taylor.

Recently, a new artificial turf strip was installed on the driving range. “We have 42 driving stalls filled, and there are people waiting. All of that takes a toll on the grass, and after a while, you were hitting on dirt. This turf strip will be really nice to hit from,” said Jaxon Taylor. The driving range is also one of the few in the county that is fully lit at night.

Revenues have been allocated to new equipment, such as mowers and water filters, to better maintain the course. Updated technology has allowed golfers to enjoy live scoring updates and other digital improvements.

Patrons have noticed, and the course is busier than ever. Tee times may be scheduled online, and around 70 percent of spots are booked out ten days. Course employees book around 40 tournaments a year and around 40 corporate events or weddings in the clubhouse banquet room.

The Men’s Club has gone from being shut down several years ago because of low membership to having 215 members this year. “We average 115 players coming out to play on Tuesday nights. Saturday events average 60 to 80,” said Taylor. “They are also working on building up a Women’s Club.”

Around 360 youth attended golf camps this year through the Lehi, American Fork, and Pleasant Grove recreation programs. Lessons for adults and children are also available. Those interested may sign up through the website www.foxhollowutah.com.

According to Taylor, the next significant improvement Fox Hollow is planning is improving parking.

“There are so many nice things they’ve implemented that are small, but combined make a huge difference,” said Clark Taylor. “Now it is a destination. People want to play or have it represent their organization in a tournament because it’s a beautiful place to play.”