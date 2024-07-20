All-City Honors – Softball: Spring 2024

SOFTBALL

Most Valuable Player

Emerson Fuller (Sr. Lehi; P): “Emerson was a great leader for us this year and she will be missed tremendously,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. She had a 2.62 ERA, which was the lowest in 6A and the third-lowest in LHS history. She also had a combined no-hitter, 20 starts and 10 complete games, 144 strikeouts in 139 innings, and a 14-9 record (61%). She earned 44 career wins, which is the second-most in LHS history (51). Fuller batted .337 with eight hits for extra bases and 23 RBI. She will be heading to the College of Southern Idaho to further her athletic and educational career.

Most Inspirational Player

Sophie Bliss (Jr. Lehi; SS): “Sophie’s been an Inspiration for us since she started as a ninth grader,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “She is level-headed and understands the game better than anyone, which in turn helps her teammates understand the game. She will do anything and play any position if asked.” Blissposted a .394 batting average with 41 hits including 11 doubles and six home runs. Also stole 17 bases, scored 35 runs and drove in 28 more.

All-City Team

Kadynce Barnes (Sr. Skyridge; P): Batted .397 with 27 hits and five doubles, nine RBI. She made 19 appearances in the circle for a 4.51 ERA.

Brynlee Cook (So. Lehi; LF): Swung a big bat, averaging .381with 37 hits including 10 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs, 38 RBI, scored 24 runs.

Piper Emery (Fr. Lehi; C): Rookie star batted .390 with 32 hits, 20 runs and 15 RBI; 178 putouts with just three errors for a 98.3 fielding percentage.

Peyton Hall (Jr. Skyridge; 2B): Solid in the middle of the infield, 38 put-outs and 11 assists; batted .312 with 20 hits, eight runs and eight RBI.

Irma Medina (Sr. Skyridge; C): Batted .405 with 30 hits, 12 stolen bases, 19 runs; fielded .993 with 129 put-outs, nine assists, just one error.

Mya Maughan (So. Lehi; 1B/P): Hit .312 with 13 runs, 25 hits and seven RBI. Had 34 putouts with zero errors for a perfect fielding percentage.

Addalie Purcell (Sr. Skyridge; 3B/P): Contributed a .333batting average, producing 24 hits along with 14 runs scored and 10 RBI.

Madison “Goose” Salisbury (Sr. Lehi; CF): Hit .418 with 38 hits, 15 stolen bases, 35 runs scored and 20 RBI; 49 putouts with one error, fielding .980.

Taya Tahbo (Sr. Skyridge; 1B): Fielding percentage of .971with 60 put-outs, six assists, two errors; hit .394, 28 hits, 11 runs and 16 RBI.