Prep sports year starts next week

Although local high school students won’t hit the classroom until Aug. 15, the fall sports year gets underway on Monday. Outdoor teams start early in order to complete their seasons before the weather makes it difficult to play.

The girls soccer teams kick things off, and the programs at both Lehi-area schools open their campaigns during the first week of August.

The Pioneers get things started by visiting Timpview at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. They welcome East at 7 p.m. that Thursday and go to Woods Cross for an 11 a.m. match on Saturday. They will host Hunter on the 12th and Corner Canyon on the 14th, both at 7 p.m.

The Falcons will play their first four pre-region contests on the road, starting with Copper Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

They will visit Sky View on the 8th at 8 p.m., Ridgeline on the 9that 4 p.m., and Green Canyon on the 10th at 11 a.m. The home opener is Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m. against Mountain Ridge.

It promises to be another exciting football season as the Pioneers came in second and the Falcons third in the Class 6A preseason coaches poll. Practices begin on Monday.

For Lehi, the team fundraising auction will be Saturday (Aug. 3) at 6 p.m. in the main gym. The Pioneer Purple and White football scrimmages are set for Friday, Aug. 9, with the sophomores playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.

Lehi will host Davis on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. to open the official season. They will visit Desert Hills the next week.

The Falcon Orange and Grey games are scheduled for Saturday,Aug. 10 as part of a carnival that runs from 4-9 p.m. The varsity contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Skyridge will visit Timpview to open the season for the entire state on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The next week they will play at Liberty High School in Las Vegas.

The girls volleyball, cross country, girls tennis and boys golf teams also start their seasons in the next couple of weeks.