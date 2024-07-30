ALL CITY HONORS: Spring 2024 – Boys Soccer

BOYS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Troy Chamberlain (Jr. Skyridge): “He is a big-time stopper and works his behind off to get better each day,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. Posted a 65 percent save rate with 31 caught and 24 blocked for 55 total, averaging nearly four saves per game. Also had a 92 percent pass rate success, 90 percent goal kick success and 145 recoveries. Three shutouts.

Most Inspirational Player

Gavin Christensen (Sr. Skyridge): Had four goals in seven games before his season ended with an ACL tear. “He motivated the team and was always there for his teammates, not in uniform, but emotionally,” Preisendorf said.

Forwards

Johsua Guymon (Sr. Skyridge): Made seven goals, one assist, 33 percent finish rate, a beast up top.

Advertisement

Brayden Ikeme (Sr. Lehi): Pioneer scoring leader with fivegoals and one assist, always dangerous.

Midfielders

Cameron Russell (Sr. Skyridge): Five goals, five assists, 69 percent pass success rate, hard worker.

Mason Rollins (Sr. Skyridge): One goal, four assists, 76 percent pass success rate, 159 recoveries.

Rhett Heubner (Sr. Lehi): One goal, one assist, tasked with keeping the ball moving in the middle.

Sam Chilcote (Sr. Skyridge): Team’s inspirational leader, positive influence especially on youngsters.

Defenders

Lincoln Krueger (Sr. Skyridge): Anchored back line, 246 recoveries (14 per hour), 36 passes per game.

Advertisement

Cannon Hadley (Sr. Skyridge): Super sub had 72 percent success rate with the ball, positioned well.

Easton Ferguson (Sr. Lehi): Center back charged with keeping the Pioneer defense organized.