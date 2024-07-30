ALL CITY HONORS: Spring 2024 – Boys Volleyball

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Ashton Shewell (Fr. Lehi): Freshman phenom was the top hitter in the state during the regular season and finished third overall with 412 kills averaging 5.2 per set. Also 23 aces and 25 solo blocks plus averaged an astounding 7.3 serve-receptions per set with 579 total and made 2.5 digs per set too. The team’s best passer as well, he was a difference-maker wherever he was on the court.

Most Inspirational Player

Franky Fainga (Sr. Skyridge): Outside hitter had a 51.3 percent kill rate for 387 total ranking him fourth overall in the state, along with 43 aces, 28 solo blocks, 191 digs and 403 serve-receives. Kept his team fired up and led them to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament.

Hitters

Marcus Reittinger (Jr. Skyridge): Right side had 221 kills (3.0 per set), 13 aces, 25 solo blocks, 35 digs.

Parker Asay (Sr. Lehi): Outside hitter had 93 kills, 13 aces, 107digs, 403 serve-receptions (4.4 p/s).

Middle Blocker

Dylan Avery (Jr. Lehi): Had 137 kills, 27 solo blocks of 33combined playing a dual role as a hitter.

Setters

Ty Reynolds (Fr. Lehi): Had 698 assists (8.5 p/s), 24 aces, 130digs, 39 kills, 20 combined blocks.

Devin Willits (Jr. Skyridge): Had 742 assists (9.4 p/s) ranked 13th in Utah, 19 aces, 12 solo blocks.

Defensive Specialist

Fihi Fainga (So. Skyridge): Had 33 aces, 232 digs (2.7 p/s), 395serve-receptions (4.6 p/s).

Libero

Santiago Hernandez (Jr. Lehi): Had 273 digs (3.3 p/s), 32assists, 364 serve-receptions (4.4 p/s), team’s emotional leader.