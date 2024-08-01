JUST IN: Larson will step down after season

Lehi High School head football Coach Ed Larson announced this morning that he will retire as a coach following the end of this season. He will continue to teach at the school.

Larson told his players and their parents in meetings on Wednesday. He said he wanted to make the announcement now to end the speculation about his plans and to allow for a smooth transition for his successor.

“This timing allows the administrators a chance to interview a variety of candidates,” Larson said. “This will also get the new coach in place so he can be involved in planning and scheduling as we enter the next realignment cycle.”

That cycle will start shortly after school resumes this fall and will be completed early next year.

Lehi was ranked No. 2 in Class 6A in the coaches’ preseason poll. Larson said there are high expectations for this year’s team, but there are also great prospects coming up for the foreseeable future. Larson has led the Pioneers to three state championships during his tenure in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

“I’m stepping away now because it’s time for new leadership,” he said. “Besides that, I have some other goals for my life that I have set aside during my coaching career, and it’s time now for me to begin working on those goals after we finish out this year.”