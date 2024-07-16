All-City Honors: Baseball – Spring 2024

BASEBALL

Most Valuable Player

Mays Madsen (Jr. Lehi; SS/P): Do-it-all player helped lead the Pioneers to the 6A championship. Formidable at the plate, he had a .443 overall batting average that jumped to .522 during the playoffs, when he was responsible for 18 runs. During the season, he had 47 hits, stole 17 bases and scored 38 runs with 27 RBI. He had 52 putouts and 47 assists on defense. He made seven appearances as a closer on the mound, earned three victories and had a 0.00 ERA. He gave up just one walk.

Most Inspirational Player

Isaac Johanson (Sr. Skyridge; SS/P): A multi-year starter for the Falcons, he led by example and inspired all those around him to give their best effort. He had a 6-1 record in 14 appearances as the staff ace, striking out 55 against just eight walks with a team-best ERA of 3.47. Also batted .425 with 17 extra-base hits, scored 25 runs and had 40 RBI.

All-City Team

Carson Colledge (Sr. Lehi; P): Threw 27.2 innings in 13 appearances with a 2.53 ERA. Gave up just six walks and 10 earned runs for the season.

Boston Drakulich (Jr. Lehi; OF/P): Posted a .350 batting average with one-third of his 36 hits going for extra bases; 25 runs scored and 26 RBI.

Tanner Heaps (Sr. Lehi; 1B): Batted .416 with 42 hits, 18 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 20 runs scored; had 117 put-outs, three assists and just two errors.

Max Johanson (Jr. Skyridge; C): Had 210 put-outs and 23 assists for a .967 fielding percentage; batted .402 for 37 hits with 17 RBI.

Brandon Manookin (Jr. Lehi; C): Had a .352 batting average with 16 extra-base hits of 37 plus 31 RBI; 178 put-outs, 17 assists and only two errors (.990).

Ike Pickle (Sr. Skyridge; 3B/P): Multi-year star manned the hot corner; batted .489 with 45 hits, 13 stolen bases, 35 runs and 25 RBI.

Crew Savage (Sr. Skyridge; CF): Speedy outfielder batted .366 for the Falcons with 34 hits, nine stolen bases, 35 runs and 25 RBI.

Kamden Stafford (Sr. Skyridge; 1B): Great glove snagged 129 put-outs with seven assists, 10 double plays and just one error; .482batting average. Cooper Williams (Jr. Lehi; 3B): Productive at the plate with a .400 batting average; 42 hits, 14 stolen bases, 26 runs scored and 26 RBI.