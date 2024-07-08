All-City Honors – Boys Lacrosse: Spring 2024

BOYS LACROSSE

Most Valuable Player

Cabell Buechner (So. Skyridge): Midfielder with all-around skills is the lynchpin of his team. Scored 29 goals, made 18 assists, collected 91 ground balls and 30 takeaways, and won 63 faceoffs. “Cabell is the epitome of versatility,” said Coach Bart Butterfield. “He plays on man up and man down squads, he faces off at a near 50 percent rate, he leads the team in ground balls and he’s our youngest team captain. As a freshman he was named to the All-Region team, a feat he repeated this year despite missing five games with a knee injury.”

Attackers

Jace Anderson (Sr. Skyridge): Dangerous player with 29 goals, 24 assists, 34 ground balls, 19 takeaways.

Justice Cooper (Sr. Lehi): Tallied 29 goals and 17 assists, 22 ground balls and three takeaways.

Carson Butterfield (So. Skyridge): Rising star posted 21 goals, 19 assists, 38 ground balls and 17 takeaways.

Isaac Battista (Sr. Skyridge): Garnered 34 goals and 11 assists, scooped up 13 ground balls.

Midfielders

Brennan Boyer (Sr. Lehi): Steady leader picked up 26 ground balls, kept things moving in the middle.

Jared Christiansen (Jr. Lehi): Top faceoff efficiency, winning 56 percent of the time for a total of 85.

Alec Horne (So. Lehi): Youngster earned state-level accolades for his skills with the long stick.

Defender

Harold Knuteson (Sr. Skyridge): Racked up 43 ground balls, tops on the team with 32 takeaways.

Griffin Skarda (So. Skyridge): Leader in faceoffs won at 103 (49%), also snagged 60 ground balls.

All-Around Athlete

Dawson Yates (Sr. Skyridge): Outstanding contributor despite being hampered by an injury which caused him to miss three games and play four with a cast on his dominant hand. Tallied38 goals (53% shooting), 22 assists, 51 ground balls and 18 takeaways. The leading Falcon scorer, he is set to extend his lacrosse career with the University of Utah’s MCLA team.

Goaltender

Jaxton Hansen (Jr. Skyridge): Stingy netminder earned a 60percent efficiency mark with 184 saves; 11 wins for the seasonwith three shutouts.