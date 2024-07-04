The Lehi City Miss and Teen royalties had the opportunity to “meet” nearly 100 adorable babies at the 2024 Lehi Round Up Baby Contest held Wednesday, June 26 at the Legacy Center.

The Miss and Teen royalties selected the winners in the looks/personality category and the costume/novelty category for each age group beginning at three months and all the way up to 36 months. Every single baby captured their hearts as they found it almost impossible to choose the winners.

Miss Lehi’s Teen Desiree McKinnon said, “the baby contest is one of my favorite events for the whole Round Up week. I was so excited to act as a judge this year. I did not realize how hard it would be to pick winners because every baby deserves a score of ten.”

Each of the winners are invited to participate in the Miniature Float Parade on Friday, June 28.

Congratulations to 2024 Lehi Round Up Baby Contest winners:

Judges Choice

Bodie Mellor

3-6 Month – Multiples

1st – Brooks and Cole Penrod

3-6 Months – Girl Looks/Personality

1st – Akena Custer

2nd – Capri Hardy

3rd – Jane Holbrook

3-6 Months – Boy Looks/Personality

1st – Theodore (Teddy) Marriott

2nd – Wesley Archer

3rd – Don Hulme

3-6 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty

1st- Ella Crosby

2nd – Georgia Gresham

3rd – Danielle Willhite

3-6 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty

1st – Everett Robinson

7-9 Months – Girl Looks/Personality

1st – Celeste Clavijo

2nd – Navy Saxton

3rd – Vivian Torgerson

7-9 Months – Boy Looks/Personality

1st – Harvey Cottrell

2nd – Cruz Bryner

3rd – Bodi Mellor

7-9 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty

1st- Navy Saxton

7-9 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty

1st – Bodie Mellor

2nd – Jack Peterson

3rd – Anthony Ashton

10-12 Months – Girl Looks/Personality

1st – Ellie Zimba

2nd – Kambree Ellenger (44)

10-12 Months – Boys Looks/Personality

1st – Owen Randall

2nd – Patrick Anderson

3rd – Dawson Young

10-12 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty

1st – Brityn Burt

2nd – Bethany Keller

3rd – Stella Rodabough

10-12 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty

1st- Damon James

2nd – Israel Sanchez

13-18 Months – Girl Looks/Personality

1st – Ellie Valdez

2nd – Lydia Lewis

3rd – Indy Thomas

13-18 Months – Boy Looks/Personality

1st – Walter West

2nd – Mateo Potts

3rd- Jack Hansen

13-18 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty

1st – Ellie Valdes

2nd – Kate Hunsaker

3rd – Luna Church

13-18 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty

1st- Cameron Kirkham

2nd – Mateo Potts

3rd- Jack Hansen

19-24 Months – Girl Looks/Personality

1st- Jakaia Scott

2nd – Taytum Maddox

3rd – Aspen Hunter

19-24 Months – Boy Looks/Personality

1st – Logan Isom

2nd – Emric Wheelwright

19-24 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty

1st – Laney Willis

2nd – Abigail Patrick

3rd – Madeline Diablo

19-24 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty

1st – Declan Winchester

2nd – Emric Wheelwright

25-36 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty

1st- Alena Shumway

2nd- London Crosby

3rd- Piper Harper

25-36 Months – Girls Looks/ Personality

1st- Alena Shumway

2nd- Oaklee Chambers

3rd- Navy Beaston

25-36 Months – Boys Costume/Novelty

1st- Jamie Lewis

2nd- Stead Johnson

3rd- Finigan McNeil

25-36 Months – Boys Looks/Personality

1st- Bridger Nelson

2nd- Thomas Diallo

3rd- Stead Johnson