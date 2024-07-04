Lehi Sports
Lehi Round-Up Baby Contest winners
The Lehi City Miss and Teen royalties had the opportunity to “meet” nearly 100 adorable babies at the 2024 Lehi Round Up Baby Contest held Wednesday, June 26 at the Legacy Center.
The Miss and Teen royalties selected the winners in the looks/personality category and the costume/novelty category for each age group beginning at three months and all the way up to 36 months. Every single baby captured their hearts as they found it almost impossible to choose the winners.
Miss Lehi’s Teen Desiree McKinnon said, “the baby contest is one of my favorite events for the whole Round Up week. I was so excited to act as a judge this year. I did not realize how hard it would be to pick winners because every baby deserves a score of ten.”
Each of the winners are invited to participate in the Miniature Float Parade on Friday, June 28.
Congratulations to 2024 Lehi Round Up Baby Contest winners:
Judges Choice
Bodie Mellor
3-6 Month – Multiples
1st – Brooks and Cole Penrod
3-6 Months – Girl Looks/Personality
1st – Akena Custer
2nd – Capri Hardy
3rd – Jane Holbrook
3-6 Months – Boy Looks/Personality
1st – Theodore (Teddy) Marriott
2nd – Wesley Archer
3rd – Don Hulme
3-6 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty
1st- Ella Crosby
2nd – Georgia Gresham
3rd – Danielle Willhite
3-6 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty
1st – Everett Robinson
7-9 Months – Girl Looks/Personality
1st – Celeste Clavijo
2nd – Navy Saxton
3rd – Vivian Torgerson
7-9 Months – Boy Looks/Personality
1st – Harvey Cottrell
2nd – Cruz Bryner
3rd – Bodi Mellor
7-9 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty
1st- Navy Saxton
7-9 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty
1st – Bodie Mellor
2nd – Jack Peterson
3rd – Anthony Ashton
10-12 Months – Girl Looks/Personality
1st – Ellie Zimba
2nd – Kambree Ellenger (44)
10-12 Months – Boys Looks/Personality
1st – Owen Randall
2nd – Patrick Anderson
3rd – Dawson Young
10-12 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty
1st – Brityn Burt
2nd – Bethany Keller
3rd – Stella Rodabough
10-12 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty
1st- Damon James
2nd – Israel Sanchez
13-18 Months – Girl Looks/Personality
1st – Ellie Valdez
2nd – Lydia Lewis
3rd – Indy Thomas
13-18 Months – Boy Looks/Personality
1st – Walter West
2nd – Mateo Potts
3rd- Jack Hansen
13-18 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty
1st – Ellie Valdes
2nd – Kate Hunsaker
3rd – Luna Church
13-18 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty
1st- Cameron Kirkham
2nd – Mateo Potts
3rd- Jack Hansen
19-24 Months – Girl Looks/Personality
1st- Jakaia Scott
2nd – Taytum Maddox
3rd – Aspen Hunter
19-24 Months – Boy Looks/Personality
1st – Logan Isom
2nd – Emric Wheelwright
19-24 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty
1st – Laney Willis
2nd – Abigail Patrick
3rd – Madeline Diablo
19-24 Months – Boy Costume/Novelty
1st – Declan Winchester
2nd – Emric Wheelwright
25-36 Months – Girl Costume/Novelty
1st- Alena Shumway
2nd- London Crosby
3rd- Piper Harper
25-36 Months – Girls Looks/ Personality
1st- Alena Shumway
2nd- Oaklee Chambers
3rd- Navy Beaston
25-36 Months – Boys Costume/Novelty
1st- Jamie Lewis
2nd- Stead Johnson
3rd- Finigan McNeil
25-36 Months – Boys Looks/Personality
1st- Bridger Nelson
2nd- Thomas Diallo
3rd- Stead Johnson