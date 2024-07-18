Lehi residents to face tax increases from city, county, school district and water district

Lehi residents will receive their annual property tax and valuation notices this week and will notice several proposed tax increases.

Alpine School District (ASD) is proposing an increase on an average residential home value ($489,000) from $1,205 to $1,394. Commercial property owners’ taxes will increase from $2,192 to $2,534. The public hearing meeting regarding the tax increase is scheduled for August 13 at 6 p.m. at the ASD offices(575 N 100 E American Fork).

Lehi City is proposing an increase on an average residential home value ($564,000) from $361 to $383, or $22 per year on the average priced home. Commercial property owners’ tax billwill increase from $657 to $697. The public hearing meeting for Lehi City residents regarding the tax increase is scheduled for August 20 at 6 p.m. at Lehi City offices (153 N 100 E, Lehi).

The Central Utah Central Water Conservancy District is proposing an increase on an average residential home value ($532,000) from $111 to $117 per year. Commercial owners’ tax will increase from $202 to $212. The public hearing meeting is scheduled for August 27 at 6 p.m. (1426 E 750 N Orem).

Utah County is proposing the largest tax increase percentage. The increase for a homeowner with an average residential home value of $532,000, is going from $190 to $282. Commercial property owners will increase from $371 to $459. The public hearing meeting is scheduled for August 15 at 6 p.m.(100 E Center St Provo).

The average Lehi homeowner will face an approximate total tax increase of $309 annually or about $26 a month.

Other nearby cities proposing property tax increases include Draper, Vineyard, Provo, Springville and Payson.