Gabb Technology opens new headquarters in Lehi

Gabb, the leader in safe tech for kids and teens, has opened its new headquarters in Lehi. They celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting at its Grand Opening on Thursday, June 13. They were joined by Utah First Lady Abby Cox to cut the ribbon.

This event builds on Gabb’s August 2023 announcement about its continued growth commitment in Utah, acknowledged by the Governor’s Office. The new space for Gabb employees represents a step in furthering Gabb’s mission to provide kid-safe technology solutions where kids are the priority. This 30,344 square foot office space is the headquarters to the 700 jobs Gabb is committed to bringing to Utah over the next 10 years.

Nate Randle, Gabb CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Our new headquarters shows our commitment to our mission of giving kids a safe way to connect and to navigate the digital world. This expansion here in Utah not only demonstrates our growth but also our dedication to creating a safe future for kids.”

Diane Acevedo, Gabb SVP of Operations and CX, added, “We are thrilled to share this exciting moment with our partners, supporters and the community. Our new space enables us to innovate further and expand our reach, helping more families across the country.”

Gabb is dedicated to providing technology that keeps kids safe and connected by providing products like the Gabb Watch 3 and Gabb Phone 3 Pro, which offer essential features along with safe apps like Gabb Music and Gabb Messenger, but without internet browser and social media apps.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the official opening of the new headquarters, celebrating Gabb’s continued growth and its positive impact on this community and communities across the country.