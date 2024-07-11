National track star Daniel Simmons pauses to serve church mission

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

American Fork High School phenom Daniel Simmons is one of the most recognizable young faces in track and field. He’s one of a handful of high school athletes in the sport to have a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) contract. Other runners have been known to ask him to sign their numbers at meets. He is one of the most decorated high school runners in the state’s history.

Simmons, however, has decided to put his bright future in track and field on hold to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He started missionary training on July 8 and will go on to serve in the Georgia Atlanta North Mission.

“It’s the best choice for me and for my own real growth,” said Simmons. “I’ve known all my life that I’m going to go and serve a mission. I love my Savior and know that’s what’s best for me and for the people I’m going to meet.”

Simmons started out his historic high school senior year by signing a NIL agreement with New Balance in August of 2023. He went on to win his second 6A State Cross Country title in as many years, finishing in 14:44.0. He followed the state championship up by winning the Nike Southwest Regional race and taking 13th at Nike Cross Nationals. He was named the 23-24 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Simmons also won the 22-23 title.

Moving into track season, Simmons set multiple state and national records. He owns the Utah State high school records for the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter, Nationally, Simmons broke the 5,000 meter indoor national record in March with a time of 13:38. To end his high school career, Simmons broke the national high school 5,000 meter outdoor record with a time of 13:25.86 at the Portland Track Festival on June 9.

“It was the most insane, hardest race of my life,” said Simmons. He was racing against a field of professionals and hoping to punch his ticket to the Olympic trials. Though he ultimately fell short of the qualifying mark by .86 seconds, Simmons saw a lot of positive things come out of the performance.

“I realized that was a very new experience for me. I’ve never raced professionals and never raced 5k on an outdoor track. I know I could have made that .86 up somewhere, but it was new before that race started. Now that I’ve done it, I’ve got the experience and got the knowledge, and next time, I’m ready to kick booty,” he said.

Simmons said the disappointment and the rough days are part of what every athlete goes through. “‘I’ve got all these state records, and I’ve done a lot of races and done really well, but sometimes it doesn’t go as well. Not everything is given to me. I have to work hard,” he said.

Besides the work on the track, there’s mental work. Simmons said he has to be aware of what other people are doing, and at the same time get into the zone where he’s just racing himself.

“Once you’re in the race, the work actually takes place in the mind. It’s toughening up and gritting down with your mind. The New Balance Nationals 5k was super super hard, but I actually was able to close at the end,” said Simmons.

“It’s also about belief in yourself and belief in what you’re trying to accomplish. You’ll be able to fight off the pain as it comes on if you believe you can. I fought really hard to get the times I’ve gotten. I wouldn’t get close if I didn’t believe it,” he said.

The next time Simmons steps up to a starting line, post-mission, he’ll wear Cougar blue as he’s signed to run with Brigham Young University. “Then I’ll get started with my real running training.” Simmons also has set his sights on the Olympics in four years. He may have a future as a professional runner, but plans to stay at BYU as long as it takes to finish his education. “I want to make sure I have lots of options for my life,” he said.

If heart and hard work are the key to success, Daniel Simmons is set to do great things — in the mission field, on the track and with anything he puts his mind to.