Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2024
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2024
Homes sold: 106 (134)
Average home price: $637,224 ($624,290)
Median home price: $539,000 ($542,495)
Average days on the market: 35 (57)
Average square feet: 2,834 (2,908)
Average price per square foot: $229.14 ($223.93)
Most expensive home sold: $2,685,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,220 sq. ft. / .21 acres
Least expensive home sold: $324,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 193 (existing homes) and 168 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 64
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 7/3
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com