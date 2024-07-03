Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2024

Homes sold: 106 (134)



Average home price: $637,224 ($624,290)

Median home price: $539,000 ($542,495)



Average days on the market: 35 (57)

Average square feet: 2,834 (2,908)

Average price per square foot: $229.14 ($223.93)

Most expensive home sold: $2,685,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,220 sq. ft. / .21 acres

Least expensive home sold: $324,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 193 (existing homes) and 168 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 64

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 7/3

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com