Residents return home after vegetation fire threatens neighborhood

Published

3 hours ago

on

LEHI, UT – 07/08/2024: At 3:03 PM, the Lehi City Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire at 252 E 2200 N near the Dry Creek corridor. The fire covered approximately 4 acres and is now contained.  The fire department is actively putting out hotspots and small fires burning in the heavy timber.

Around 50 firefighters from Lehi, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lone Peak, Saratoga Springs, and the Unified Fire Authority worked together to control the fire. An air tactical helicopter also assisted with the efforts. A few homes were briefly evacuated, but residents are now able to safely return to their homes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted once the area is completely extinguished and cleared of any hot spots.

