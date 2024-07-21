Connect with us

Lehi City News

Lehi Library closes, relocating to temporary location

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi City Library has officially closed its doors as it prepares to temporarily relocate while the new Lehi City Civic Center is under construction. The library is set to reopen at a temporary location on August 5 at 870 N 100 E, Unit 110 in Lehi. This location is just North of State Street.

During the closure, patrons may still return books using theoutside book drop at the previous location. Additionally, members may renew items online through the Lehi City Library app. 

While the library is relocated, some services will be unavailable, such as placing holds on books, interlibrary book loans. Book Buzz items will resume when the library reopens.

The new 60,000-square-foot Civic Center facility will house new council chambers, a community room, administrative offices and a new library, offering increased space and enhancements.

During this transitional period, the library staff are available via email at library@lehi-ut.gov to assist with any inquiries or issues. The community’s patience and support are greatly appreciated as Lehi prepares for a new expanded library facility.

The anticipated re-opening date is August 5.

