Pioneer baseball goes 4-2 in recent stretch

The Lehi baseball team earned a 2-1 mark in their final non-region contests and then opened the Region 3 season with a 2-1 result from the series with Westlake.

March 26: Bingham 8, Lehi 6

The Miners took the lead on their field in the second inning and never looked back. The Pioneers rallied in the later innings but came up short in the comeback effort. Lehi used five pitchers in the contest.

Senior catcher Brandon Manookin went 2-for-3 with an RBI while senior infielder Cooper Williams had a base hit, one RBI and a run scored. Senior outfielder Gavin Yates added an RBI and a run, senior infielder Ozzie Williams had a double and an RBI and senior Boston Drakulich doubled and scored.

March 31: Lehi 12, Union 2

The Pioneers sent the Cougars home in five innings, scoring at least two runs in every batting turn. Senior pitcher TJ Peterson went the distance and notched the victory on the bump.

Drakulich sparked the offense going 3-for-3 with two triples and a double for four RBI and two runs scored. Senior shortstop Mays Madsen was also 3-for-4 with a triple and came across four times. Yates had a double and two RBI while Manookin and junior outfielder Dawson Brown each drove in a run.

April 5: Lehi 9, Ridgeline 3

The visiting Riverhawks led this game until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Pioneers plated four runs and went on to the win from there. The Lehi bats came alive with 13 hits. Junior pitcher Sean McAfee notched the win and senior Kade Baileyfinished the job in relief.

Manookin went 3-for-4 including a double and a home run with three RBI and a run scored to lead the attack. Junior infielder Cole Ybarra singled and homered with two RBI. Mays Madsen added two RBI plus a run and also stole two bases. Ozzie Williams tallied two base hits, an RBI and a run scored.

April 8: Lehi 14, Westlake 0

Opening the league season at home, the Pioneers boarded 11 runs in their first batting turn and Peterson threw a four-hitter with three strikeouts to blank the Thunder and end the game after 4 ½ innings.

Drakulich doubled and homered for four RBI and scored three times. Mays Madsen went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs. Ybarra singled and doubled for two RBI and a run. Manookin and senior Koy Trane each drove in two runs and Brown hit across one. Ozzie Williams scored twice.

April 9: Lehi 15, Westlake 4

The Pioneers jumped out quickly again, built a 12-run margin on the road in three turns and went on to end this game in five innings. Junior pitcher Brayden Hansen earned the victory with senior Ryder Carlton coming in to finish up.

Ybarra had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4, including a home run with three RBI and a run scored. Mays Madsen had a triple with four RBI and two runs while Trane singled and homered to provide two RBI and also crossed three times. Drakulich added a home run, two RBI and two runs.

April 11: Westlake 5, Lehi 3

The Thunder finally put together a winning effort, plating two runs in the second and three in the fifth to carry a 5-0 advantage into the bottom of the seventh inning. After being shut out for six turns, the Pioneers rallied for three runs but fell short in their final at-bat. MacAfee took the loss.

Cooper Williams had a triple, an RBI and scored once. Mays Madsen drove in two runs, with junior Murphy Madsen and sophomore Brody Bauer providing the other two scores as pinch runners.