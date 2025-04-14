Lehi boys volleyball earns four more wins

The Lehi boys volleyball team has pushed their season mark to10-1, including a victory in the first match of the Region 3 season, as they prepared to resume play following spring break. The team has now worked its way into the rankings.

Mar. 18: Lehi 3, Riverton 1

The Pioneers prevailed in an exciting match over the Silverwolves, who were 6-2 coming into the meeting at Lehi. The Pioneers won the first two sets 25-20, 26-24 but the visitors then rallied to win the next game 25-20. Lehi closed out the win in the fourth set 25-17.

Senior opposite Ian Wilson tallied 16 kills at 51.6 percent efficiency and had three combined blocks and eight digs. Sophomore outside hitter Ashton Shewell added 15 kills with two aces, three combined blocks and 34 serve-receives.

Senior middle blocker Dylan Avery made nine kills with four combined blocks, while senior outside hitter Dax Moore had eight kills and 23 serve-receives. Senior middle blocker Taite Stewart contributed siux kills and two aces.

Sophomore setter Ty Reynolds had 12 digs and an eye-popping 51 assists. Senior libero Santiago Hernandez posted 16 digs and 15 serve-receives.

Mar. 19: Pioneers 3, Layton Christian Academy 0

Advertisement

The Pioneers topped the overmatched Eagles 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 at home. The team combined for 24 aces to help speed the victory.

Shewell laid down eight kills and seven aces in the effort. Avery added seven kills while Moore and Wilson had six apiece. Reynolds tallied 11 aces and 29 assists. Senior middle blocker Tyler Olson had two solo blocks.

Mar. 24: Lehi 3, Provo 0

The Pioneers swept the Bulldogs on the road 25-17, 26-24, 25-19. Shewell led the attack with 19 kills and also had 10 serve-receives. Wilson tallied 13 kills while Moore had eight with 11 digs and 29 serve-receives.

Stewart made three solo blocks. Hernandez led in digs with 12 and also had 11 serve-receives. Reynolds provided 40 assists.

Mar. 25: Lehi 3, Pleasant Grove 1

The Pioneers went on the road to take on the 8-3 and 6A No.4 Vikings in the Region 3 opener. Pleasant Grove won the first set 25-16, but then Lehi settled in and captured three straight games 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 to close out the important victory.

Shewell had a big outing with 17 kills, three aces, three combined blocks, eight digs and 24 serve-receives in the effort. Stewart added 11 kills and two aces.

Advertisement

Moore had eight kills and took 32 serve-receives while Avery made seven kills with three combined blocks. Reynolds tallied two solo blocks, eight digs and 46 assists. Hernandez provided 14 digs and 14 serve-receives.

“The team is playing well going into region play,” said Coach Kolby Shewell. “They are working hard to continue getting better. Offensively we have many options for setter Ty Reynolds to go to. We have been working hard on improving our defense and we’re starting to see good results.

“The second half of the season is going to be tough as we have a very tough region. I’m excited to see what we can do,” the coach concluded.