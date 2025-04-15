Falcon baseball drops first league series

The Skyridge baseball team earned three wins to finish up its non-league schedule but then opened the Region 3 season by being swept at the hands of 6A No. 2 Pleasant Grove.

March 25: Skyridge 17, Mountain View 4

The Falcons plated six runs in the second and 11 in the third inning on the way to a big victory over the Bruins. Sophomore Cohen Plewe picked up the win on the bump with seniors Mckoy Morris and Mack Fowers pitching in relief.

Senior Kason Muhlestein went 3-for-4 including a double, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Junior Rip Roberts was 5-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Senior Max Johanson singled and homered for three RBI. Junior Miles Robinson had a base hit and a double, drove in two runs and scored twice. Senior Hank Grover had two hits, two RBI and one run.

March 26: Skyridge 6, Wasatch 5

The Falcons led for most of this contest, but the visiting Wasps tied the score at 5-all with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Skyridge was able to get one runner home in the bottom half to wrap up the win.

Fowers got the start but reliever Roberts picked up the win and junior Murphy Dunn also made an appearance on the mound. Roberts also singled and doubled and scored once.

Senior Andres Pearson added two base hits and drove in three runs. Senior Lincoln Zinn singled twice plus had an RBI and one run. Johanson posted a double. Junior Miles Robinson, senior Jackson Salcido, Plewe and Muhlestein each came across once in the victory.

March 27: Skyridge 7, Springville 3

This road game was tied at three apiece entering the sixth inning, but the Falcons boarded two runs each in the final two innings to collect the win. Grover was the first pitcher but Johanson, Pearson and Dunn each took a turn in relief.

At the plate, Johanson singled and doubled, drove in two runs and scored once. Plewe had a home run and two RBI. Roberts came across twice while Morris and Pearson each added an RBI.

April 8: Pleasant Grove 6, Skyridge 2

The Falcons opened the Region 3 season on the road. In the closest game of the series, Skyridge scored one run in the opening turn and the Vikings responded with a run in the bottom half to tie the score.

The host school plated two more in the bottom of the third to take control for good.

Grover, Muhlestein and Dunn all pitched in the contest. Johanson got the only hit for the Falcons and drove in one run. Robinson and Muhlestein provided the two scores.

April 9: Pleasant Grove 11, Skyridge 1

Back at home, the Falcons had a tough time at the plate and didn’t help themselves with two errors. Fowers got the start and the loss as he gave up eight runs in four innings and Pearson finished out the contest.

Roberts came across for the home squad’s solo score on Muhlestein’s base hit. Robinson’s double and Salcido’s single were the only other hits for Skyridge.

April 11: Pleasant Grove 13, Skyridge 3

A similar drought at the plate and a bad fielding day allowed the Vikings to close out the sweep on their home diamond in five innings. Roberts tallied the loss and Johanson appeared in relief.

Pearson hit a double and drove in two runs. Salcido was credited with the other RBI. Johanson, sophomore Bo Larsen and Muhlestein came across for the visitors.

The Falcons play their league series with Lone Peak this week. The team is 7-5 overall.